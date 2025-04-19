April 19, 2025 at 2:49 am

‘You thought I wouldn’t notice?’ – Customer Picked Up A New Pack Of Toilet Paper, But Then He Realized Something Devious About The Tube

by Ben Auxier

A man with some toilet paper

TikTok/sadville

You ever order something online that seems weirdly cheap, then it shows up and you realize that’s because it was just way, way smaller than you thought it would be?

That’s essentially what shrinkflation tactics are, except with stuff that’s right in front of us in the store aisle, so they’ve gotta be more sneaky.

Check out this latest example from TikTok user @sadville:

A man with some toilet paper

TikTok/sadville

“Not to body shame,” he begins, “but Cottonelle’s hole is huge now, and they’re pulling a fast one.”

A man with some toilet paper

TikTok/sadville

“Look how big that tube is. And the bigger the tube the, less paper there is, right?”

A man with some toilet paper

TikTok/sadville

“And because my trash is full, I have the previous looks – so this, these two on the bottom, that’s like a normal toilet paper. Look at this big one on top that’s the new cotton- that’s what’s going on. You thought I wouldn’t notice?”

A man with some toilet paper

TikTok/sadville

“That means like this ’12 mega rolls equals 48 rolls’ math is wrong cause, it’s like, yeah, you made the hole bigger on all of them, but now I can’t even compare one to the oth- this can’t be.”

@sadville

♬ original sound – sadville

As if the stupid toilet paper math wasn’t already confusing.

2025 04 05 19 02 33 You thought I wouldnt notice? Customer Picked Up A New Pack Of Toilet Paper, But Then He Realized Something Devious About The Tube

Bigger diameter, shorter length.

2025 04 05 19 02 54 You thought I wouldnt notice? Customer Picked Up A New Pack Of Toilet Paper, But Then He Realized Something Devious About The Tube

Just look at the sticker, not the hype.

2025 04 05 19 03 19 You thought I wouldnt notice? Customer Picked Up A New Pack Of Toilet Paper, But Then He Realized Something Devious About The Tube

Thank goodness for the citizen scientists among us.

2025 04 05 19 03 57 You thought I wouldnt notice? Customer Picked Up A New Pack Of Toilet Paper, But Then He Realized Something Devious About The Tube

God forbid this kind of tactic come for our donuts next.

