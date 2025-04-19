‘You thought I wouldn’t notice?’ – Customer Picked Up A New Pack Of Toilet Paper, But Then He Realized Something Devious About The Tube

You ever order something online that seems weirdly cheap, then it shows up and you realize that’s because it was just way, way smaller than you thought it would be?

That’s essentially what shrinkflation tactics are, except with stuff that’s right in front of us in the store aisle, so they’ve gotta be more sneaky.

Check out this latest example from TikTok user @sadville:

“Not to body shame,” he begins, “but Cottonelle’s hole is huge now, and they’re pulling a fast one.”

“Look how big that tube is. And the bigger the tube the, less paper there is, right?”

“And because my trash is full, I have the previous looks – so this, these two on the bottom, that’s like a normal toilet paper. Look at this big one on top that’s the new cotton- that’s what’s going on. You thought I wouldn’t notice?”

“That means like this ’12 mega rolls equals 48 rolls’ math is wrong cause, it’s like, yeah, you made the hole bigger on all of them, but now I can’t even compare one to the oth- this can’t be.”

As if the stupid toilet paper math wasn’t already confusing.

Bigger diameter, shorter length.

Just look at the sticker, not the hype.

Thank goodness for the citizen scientists among us.

God forbid this kind of tactic come for our donuts next.

