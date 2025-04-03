Customer Picks Up Pizza Order Without Tipping, But The Restaurant Staff Made It Clear That They Wanted A Tip

When you’re grabbing your pizza from a pick-up counter, does tipping still apply?

This customer thought not—until the pizza guy called them out.

Now they’re wondering, were they out of line?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for not tipping on a pick up at a restaurant that has a dedicated pick up counter? This restaurant has BOGO pizza everyday, as long as you pick them up. The pick up counter is usually one of 2 women and the pizza maker and oven are off to the side by maybe 10 feet. For context, this is an actual sit down restaurant but it has a side counter for picking up. I would go here about once a week and since I’m driving 15 minutes to get them for BOGO, I never tip.

Hmm…

I worked tip jobs for a while and I will tip if someone is helpful, other than giving me my order. She has me sign my receipt and she looked at the pizza guy and he yells out “ITS ALWAYS BETTER WITH A TIP!” Loud enough where I clearly heard it, and directly after she looked at the receipt.

Yikes.

I didn’t care to go back for a few months after that, and they have online ordering now which asks for a tip before even placing the order. AITA?

Tipping culture has officially reached the “handing me my own food” stage. Love that for us.

Everyone on Reddit agrees…no tip is needed on a pick-up order: OP is NTA.

This person explains when a tip is needed…and this was not a case where it was.

This person makes a good point about fast food.

This person reiterates everything already said…NO TIP. NOT NEEDED.

BOGO pizza? Great deal. Passive-aggressive guilt trip? Not so much.

