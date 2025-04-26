People who bluff don’t always think about what happens when someone finally calls them on it.

So, what would you do if a customer kept threatening to cancel their account just to get their way?

Would you let it slide to keep things calm, or take them at their word and follow through with the closure?

In the following story, one bank employee faces this exact situation and decides to teach the customer a lesson.

Here’s what happened.

My favorite part about working for a bank When I worked at a call center for a bank, people would always threaten to close their credit cards when stuff didn’t go their way. I’d immediately turn around and say I can help you with that, as we were supposed to take those as serious requests. Half the time, people would immediately go, “I didn’t mean it…” The other half of the people would sit there as I read through the closure to close the account, at the end of the disclosure, it asked, “Would you still like me to close the account?” They would either say no, sit in silence, or say yes.

Once the account was closed, that was it.

Usually, if they said yes, I would submit it, and then they’d try to double back on it. I would have to tell them, “I’m sorry, sir/ma’am, but you told me you’d like to close the account. I can provide you with the information needed to reopen the account that will need to be faxed and or mailed in. We require the account number, address, phone number, your social security number, and a signature with a date next to it. Just be aware the request can take 7-14 business days to process.” They’d sound defeated and just mumble, okay. Honestly, it was my favorite thing to do.

