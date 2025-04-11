Daughters Refuse To Let Their Dad Recreate Their Late Mother’s Special Necklaces For Their Half-Sisters, But Now He’s Giving Them The Cold Shoulder

Not all sentimental things are meant to be shared, especially with outsiders.

So, what would you do if the last gift your late parent ever gave you was suddenly treated like a generic keepsake?

Would you go along with it to maintain your relationship?

Or would you draw the line to protect something that means the world to you?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in his exact situation with her family.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not letting my dad make my half sisters necklaces that match the ones my mom made for me and my sister before she passed? My mom died when I 21f was 11 and my sister 19f was 9. My mom and her sister had these matching necklaces that their parents had custom-made for them. When mom realized she was dying, she had replicas made for me and my sister and gave them to us before she died. Mom’s necklace was buried with her because she always wore it and wanted to continue wearing it even when she was gone. My dad remarried when I was 15, and he has two daughters with his second wife. My half sisters are 4 and 20 months old. When my dad and his wife decided they were done having kids, my dad asked my sister and me to let him copy the necklaces again for our half sisters.

He tried to pull at their heartstrings.

He said he wanted us all to match. To have that connection between sisters, even if it started as something mom did for us before she died. And he mentioned how much it would mean to him. My sister and I weren’t okay with the idea, and we told him no. Dad was upset, and he asked us to reconsider, but left it alone so “we could think.” A few months after my dad asked us, my aunt told us she had wanted to make our cousin a copy of the necklace and make it a family tradition, but hers broke. So we offered to let her get two more replicas of the necklace made. That way, she could have hers back even though it wouldn’t be the exact same, and our cousin could get one. When Dad found out, he was furious. He asked why we let it be made for our cousin but not for our half-sisters.

Now, he’s mad and is making life hard.

We told him the difference was that my aunt wanted to do it, and my sister told him that Mom adored our cousin. She also would have wanted her sister to get the chance to share the necklace with her daughter, like Mom did with us. He said this meant something to him. And he was angry that we’d do it for a cousin but not for our two youngest siblings. He told us they’re just as worthy and deserving as our aunt and cousin are and he said it would have been such a loving gift. Something to show we’re connected even though our half sisters won’t grow up with us. He said we could have done it for him if for no other reason. Ever since that day, Dad has been terse on the phone and complains far more about everything we do. AITA?

It’s easy to see both perspectives, but the dad should reconsider.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about her story.

According to this comment, he needs his own tradition.

Here’s another person who thinks he needs his own family tradition.

This person thinks it’s about more than just the necklace.

The half-siblings really don’t have anything to do with that side of the family.

He really needs to back off.

The necklace holds sentimental value to his daughters, so as others’ mentioned, he would be better off getting unique necklaces for each of this daughters.

