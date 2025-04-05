Doctor Tells Couple That Neither Of Them Should Travel In The Weeks Leading Up To The Wife’s Due Date, But That Means They’ll Miss His Sister’s Wedding
When a woman is pregnant, it’s generally not a good idea to travel in the last few weeks of her pregnancy. It’s also not a good idea for the dad to travel because there’s a chance he could miss the baby’s birth.
In today’s story, one couple is okay with not traveling in the weeks leading up to the birth of their baby, but it’s creating a lot of drama because that means they’ll miss a family wedding.
AITA for not letting my husband attend his sister’s wedding?
My husband (31M) and myself (28F) are expecting our first child this May, 2025.
We found out very early in September, 2024.
We did not keep this a secret from anyone and in fact, shared the news in person with his family and my family on the day we found out.
Her sister-in-law got engaged.
During this period, his sister (29F) was getting to know someone and getting engaged in October 2024.
It’s sort of an arranged marriage as she was set up and decided to get engaged only after 3 months of speaking to the guy.
Her parents (my in-laws) were happy that she liked him and wanted to quickly move forward.
She’s been wanting to get married for the past 5 years.
They talked about a potential date for the wedding.
After the engagement party in October, there was a brief discussion of when the wedding would be.
His sister had mentioned that she wanted to be married by no later than April 2025.
After our initial OB visit in September, my husband had mentioned to his parents that I would not be able to travel after 34 weeks as per the doctor.
His mother decided to ignore this information and not address it.
She won’t be able to travel to the wedding.
His sister and mother decided to plan on having the wedding in April 2025 even though they had not booked anything.
His sister’s fiancé lives in Texas, a 3.5 hrs flight away.
I briefly mentioned that I would not be able to attend in April as it would be too close to my due date but wished them all the best in their planning.
She can’t go, but maybe her husband could go on his own.
February 2025 rolls around and they decided to have the wedding this upcoming April 19th of 2025 in Texas.
I tell my husband that because I will be almost 37 weeks pregnant, that we would definitely not be able to go.
A month prior, during a huge fight we had, his mom had told him it’s okay if I don’t go but that he would have to attend.
At the time, I was not opposed to it, as I thought it would be fine.
Her OB doesn’t think her husband should go to the wedding.
Two weeks ago, we met with my OB, and I decide to ask her for advice while he was also in the room. I ask her for confirmation that it’s not a problem if he were to travel during my 37th week.
She looks at both of us and says “Absolutely not”
We both stare at her shocked and she continues and says “this would be like rolling a dice, I would not recommend it. If something were to happen, I would not be able to slow anything down.”
He unenthusiastically agrees and says it’s messed up that they picked a date knowing we most likely would not be able to attend.
Her in-laws are really upset.
It’s now almost April, and he just told his mother that we will both for sure not be able to attend.
My husband and in-laws have a huge fight and he explains the situation so his dad threatens that he wouldn’t attend either if he’s not at the wedding.
I don’t budge after he tells me this and calmly state that he simply cannot attend two weeks before my due date as we’re both having this baby together.
So, AITA for not letting him attend his sister’s wedding?
