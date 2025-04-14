Family Lives Right Next To A Loud And Rowdy Karaoke Bar, But When The Owner Refuses To Turn The Music Down, They Fight Back With Their Own Music

When deciding where to live, it’s important to pay attention to the neighborhood.

For example, if you pick a house in an area that’s near businesses, it’s possible that some of those businesses will be pretty busy and noisy at night.

In today’s story, one family doesn’t have a problem with their neighborhood at first, but over time one restaurant becomes a rowdy karaoke bar that is driving them insane with all the noise.

Thankfully, the dad came up with a solution to their problems.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

Dad’s ‘sound cannons’ blasted a noisy karaoke bar out of business. Our family home is right in the smack of an open grassland in the outskirts of a mid-sized city somewhere in the Philippines. Although our neighborhood is sparsely populated, small businesses have sprouted all over since it is situated along a main thoroughfare heading to and fro the city center. Among these is a karaoke bar (or “videoke” in the local parlance).

Things changed through the years.

This karaoke bar was located right beside the driveway leading to our main gate (our house is surrounded by tall concrete walls and adorned by iron spikes on top which is typical in our country). It first started out as a small daytime cafeteria usually catering to truck and utility drivers and personnel. Things were pretty vanilla since it opened and its existence never really bothered us, save for the occasional 16-wheeler blocking our driveway (a honk or two and they would be moving along). Later, however, the management decided to reorganize the place into a cheap, open-air bar (putting out tables beside the road) and extended its operating hours deep into the night.

It was now hard to ignore this neighboring establishment.

Along with the revamp came this machine from hell. This is when things began to go bonkers. With just a few drops in the coin slot, customers can now belt out standards from Engelbert Humperdinck, ABBA, Bee Gees, and Frank Sinatra. Alcohol would later up the ante at nighttime. A boozer’s rendition of “My Way” is not exactly my idea for a lullaby.

The music was really loud too.

This drove my family nuts. Although most of the time the karaoke’s decibel level is somewhat bearable inside the house, it’s the murder-inducing singing by William Hung-wannabes that really got into us. And adding insult to injury, the bar would sometimes put the karaoke on full blast when they feel like it, mostly at nighttime!

They tried to talk to the bar owner.

My parents first went for the diplomatic approach to address the situation. They politely asked the owner, a potbellied police officer, to at least bring the sound volume down to bearable levels, especially at nighttime. He initially agreed, and things went without a hitch for the next few weeks. We later noticed, however, that the bar had gradually increased the volume until it was back again to pre-agreement levels, even louder than ever.

It got even worse.

When confronted by my mom, the owner just dissed her and said that she is being an “elitist” who is trying to put him out of business (the words he used in our local language is harsher, but basically the same idea). A few nights after the confrontation, the bar was hosting a gathering of a local truck driver’s association with beer flowing on the side of the road. That damned karaoke is blaring louder than ever. This, coupled with singing and shouting drunkards, created an atmosphere similar to a cornucopia of hyenas and banshees.

Dad had been plotting revenge.

This was the last straw for my dad, who suddenly flipped from a relatively nice guy into a crazy coated crazy with crazy filling. (Dad later told me he had been plotting this revenge from the time the owner insulted my Mom. He was just waiting for the right opportunity and motivation to do it.) He began dismantling our home sound system (a component hi-fi stereo system) and told me to set it up on our patio by the garden. He went to the storeroom and brought out two very big speakers (the type which you often see at parties and other special events), wired them into the sound system, put on their stands, and placed them at our gate.

Everyone was involved in pulling off the revenge.

As if that was not enough, he opened all the doors of our three cars. He then told me to come up with perfect song to use and save it in 4 USB’s; one for the stereo system and three for all the cars. With the USB’s in hand, he then ordered two of my siblings and I to each get into the cars and, upon his signal, to simultaneously press play and turn the volume at max.

The people at the bar weren’t expecting this!

Hironobu Kageyama’s Cha La Head Cha La began blasting them out of their wits. (I used the original, live, English, and 2005 versions of the song. The ‘05 version was the best of them all, chilling effect-wise. It took us four tries before all sound systems became synchronized.) After our noise barrage started, I slowly scadoodled to our gate and saw the same boozer truck drivers who were gleefully singing moments ago now turned sour-faced and constantly making dastardly looks at our direction. The karaoke bar owner later approached our gate and angrily demanded that we cease from whatever we are doing.

The bar owner tried to get them to stop.

The bumpkin even brandished the fact that he is a police officer and can make our lives hell (which, on a hindsight, might have caused real trouble for us). Out of spite, he attempted to topple one of the big speakers from its stand but was a tad too short to reach over our gate. My dad, the big ol’ hot and tassy, just wryly smirked and went inside the house. In less than an hour after our sound cannons blasted, the party ended in a puff and some of the customers begrudgingly walked out while hurling invectives (my sister insists she even saw two guys pelting stones) towards our house. Much later the karaoke was silenced and the bar closed for the night, hours earlier than usual.

The bar didn’t change much at first.

The karaoke bar still continued with its shenanigans after that night albeit never going full retard with karaoke’s volume again, at least during the evening. One of the female workers (the owner’s mistress, I was told later) verbally slandered me a few days later while I was driving out of the house. I was a law student when it happened so I used some legal gobbledygook to intimidate her instead (or so I think).

The bar eventually went out of business.

We were already planning to commence legal action when it suddenly boarded up about two months later.

One of its waitresses, who used to work for my Mom, told us that the bar got a bad rap among its regulars (remember, this place was frequented by truck drivers) because of that night, word spread, and caused business to slow down. That, and some internal strife within the management eventually led to the bar’s ultimate demise.

It would be horrible living right next to a loud and rowdy bar like that!

