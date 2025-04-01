Fiancé Relies On Her For Everything In Their Relationship, But He Isn’t Willing To Change Until She Moves Out

For five years, one young lady carried the weight of the relationship—planning, cooking, making life happen. Her fiancé? Coasting.

After finally reaching her breaking point and moving out, he’s suddenly desperate to change.

Now she’s wondering: should she give him another chance, or is this just a guilt-fueled last-ditch effort?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not giving my fiancee another chance? We’ve been together for 5 years, engaged last year. Recently I (F/25) felt like all the relationship burden was on me, that I was responsible for his life and mine, I would cook food for him, he was on very strict diet, I was initiating every unexpected situation that happened in our lives unless I explicitly asked him to do it.

That would break anyone.

And then it would take him very long time to do sth. He was trying from time to time, especially regarding dates and small surprises, but it wasn’t enough for me. So I moved out 5 days ago. Since then we talked and I told him that I want to break things off, that I feel like it would just be months of torture for us if we try to fix things for how many times.

NOW he’s sorry?

He said he loves me and that he is ready to do anything not to lose me, and deeply I feel sad that I’m letting this go, especially if it could work out.

What should I do? AITA?

Funny how effort magically appears once the consequences hit.

Let’s see what Redditors thought.

This person says 5 years is too long not to change.

But this person says he’s probably not a bad person…they just might not be compatible.

And this person says going back will only cause more issues. Just be over and done.

If he needed a breakup to act right, he wasn’t right to begin with…right?

