Fiancé Thinks He Came Up With The Perfect Baby Name, But She Refuses To Let Their Kid Be A Walking Dad Joke

They’re not even expecting yet, but the baby name battle has already begun.

When he suggested a name that sounded straight out of a dad-joke hall of fame, she wasn’t laughing—and now he’s the one feeling burned.

Read on for the story!

AITAH for saying my future husband cant name our future son something foolish? So fiancé wants to name our not even yet conceived son a foolish name in my opinion. His last name is Steel and he want to name his unborn son Flint with the middle initial of N.

We get it…

So he would have the name Flint N. Steel. Let it be known we aren’t even trying for children but have looked into names a bit just for the fun of it.

Who doesn’t?

But AITAH for not wanting my future son to not have a foolish name?

A little playful name talk turned into a full-on clash of taste vs. humor. While he thought it was clever, she saw a lifetime of awkward roll calls and cringey introductions.

This person says SAVE FLINT.

This person has a decent point.

And this person sums it all up: NTA at all.

Not the AH, but maybe just a buzzkill to one dad joke too many.

