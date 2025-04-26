Flight Attendant Quoted “Home Alone” After A Kid Got Loud, But Another Passenger Got Upset When The Kid Thought He Caused A Mid-Air Turn Around

Kids can be adorable, but not everyone finds their mid-flight chaos endearing.

What would you do if a child was disrupting an entire flight and his parent jokingly blamed him for a mid-air maneuver?

Would you laugh and move on?

Or would you play along and make it unforgettable?

In the following story, one flight attendant finds herself in this exact situation on a recent flight.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for quoting Home Alone to a kid mid-flight and making him think he caused the plane to go around? I was a flight attendant at the time. We were on final approach – gear down, flaps out, just a few hundred feet from the runway – when this kid in his seat near the front started being extremely loud. Nonstop talking, weird noises, squirming around in his seat, kicking at things… just chaos. His mom, visibly at her breaking point, leans over and says, “If you don’t quiet down, the plane won’t be able to land.” I tried not to laugh, but it was too good. The kid instantly froze. Eyes wide. Dead silent. I gave the mom a quick nod, like, “Nice one.” She smirked. Team effort.

She got him good.

But then, just as we’re seconds from touchdown, the kid starts acting up again, right as I suddenly hear the engines spool up, the nose pitch up, and feel that familiar surge of G-force. We were going around. It turned out that a plane was still on the runway, and the flight crew had to abort the landing. The timing was absolutely perfect. Without missing a beat, I leaned down and said, completely deadpan: “Look what you did, you little jerk.” Full Home Alone delivery.

The mom was laughing, but some of the other passengers were not.

The mom burst out laughing, and a couple of passengers near the front cracked up. But the kid looked like he had just been personally blamed for diverting Air Traffic Control. He stared out the window in stunned silence for the rest of the flight, like he was processing a felony. After we landed, the mom told me it was hilarious and thanked me for playing along. But later, another passenger told me I was cruel and could’ve “seriously traumatized him.” They said I humiliated him, and it wasn’t my place to say anything. It was 100% a joke. The mom started it, and I just ran with the bit. But now I’m left wondering… AITA?

There’s nothing like minding someone else’s business.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

This person is not on the kid’s side.

Here’s someone who hopes the kid keeps believing it.

This is one way to look at it.

Let’s hope he doesn’t anyway.

She should’ve just let it go.

While it was a harmless comment, the child was probably too young to understand where it came from, so he may’ve just thought a stranger called him a mean name.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.