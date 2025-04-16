Former Server Has A Serious Warning About The Salt Shakers In Restaurants

Going out to eat has all kinds of drawbacks.

Price, for one.

But there are other considerations.

Listen to this revelation from TikTok user @thecombackqueen:

“So I’m gonna give you a tip today that has absolutely nothing to do with what I normally talk about. But I thought it was worth it.”

“So years ago when I worked in the serving industry, I learned this. You never use the salt and pepper shakers that they have that are on the tables…”

“…because little kids lick them.”

“Just thought I’d let you know.”

Seriously, it’s just too much.

You really don’t want to think about it.

It’s gross.

Dangers everywhere!

Suddenly I’ve lost my appetite.

