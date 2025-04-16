April 16, 2025 at 4:49 am

Former Server Has A Serious Warning About The Salt Shakers In Restaurants

by Ben Auxier

Brittany Cherrell sitting in a restaurant booth

TikTok/thecombackqueen

Going out to eat has all kinds of drawbacks.

Price, for one.

But there are other considerations.

Listen to this revelation from TikTok user @thecombackqueen:

Brittany Cherrell sitting in a restaurant booth

TikTok/thecombackqueen

“So I’m gonna give you a tip today that has absolutely nothing to do with what I normally talk about. But I thought it was worth it.”

Brittany Cherrell sitting in a restaurant booth

TikTok/thecombackqueen

“So years ago when I worked in the serving industry, I learned this. You never use the salt and pepper shakers that they have that are on the tables…”

Brittany Cherrell sitting in a restaurant booth

TikTok/thecombackqueen

“…because little kids lick them.”

Brittany Cherrell sitting in a restaurant booth

TikTok/thecombackqueen

“Just thought I’d let you know.”

@thecombackqueen

I’m telling you, I’ve seen it with my own eyes 🤣

♬ original sound – brittanycherrell

Seriously, it’s just too much.

2025 03 23 02 09 42 Former Server Has A Serious Warning About The Salt Shakers In Restaurants

You really don’t want to think about it.

2025 03 23 02 09 56 Former Server Has A Serious Warning About The Salt Shakers In Restaurants

It’s gross.

2025 03 23 02 10 05 Former Server Has A Serious Warning About The Salt Shakers In Restaurants

Dangers everywhere!

2025 03 23 02 10 16 Former Server Has A Serious Warning About The Salt Shakers In Restaurants

Suddenly I’ve lost my appetite.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter