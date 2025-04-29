His Friend Claims He Liked Her Before He Met His Partner, And He Doesn’t Deny It. Now His Girlfriend Hurt And Angry.

He’s got a friend who thrives on drama, flirtation, and casually implying every guy she’s met was secretly in love with her.

He never corrected her before—why start now?

But when she aimed that energy at his girlfriend mid-party, things got real uncomfortable, real fast.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for not correcting my friend who said I liked her before I met my partner? I (27M) have a friend we’ll call J (25-26F) who I met about a year before meeting my partner G (23F). J had a boyfriend when I met her. Our friend group consisted of J, another girl, and 3 of us guys (plus J’s partner). J likes gossip, drama, etc. J is flirtatious despite having a partner and would compliment, tease, and joke flirtatiously. She would also start to think that guys liked her, including myself and another guy in our group (maybe all?). When she got drunk, if she felt like it, she would say “he used to like me” about multiple guys, and we were all used to not correcting her (if it was about us) or not questioning it at all. If we did, she would jokingly say something like “oh so you’re saying I’m not pretty?”

Humble.

As you can see, I felt like correcting her was not possible or would not help. After I met G, I introduced her to my friends pretty early. She knew J for about two years before J started to make plans to leave the country. One group night, most likely with drinks involved, J had said again that I used to like her before I met G, something I had not prepared G for. I remember telling G that I’m sorry for not telling her that J used to say that. She doesn’t recall me telling her.

Suuuure.

We started to discuss this night recently and G feels hurt that J had the audacity to say that to her and feels like J shouldn’t go around telling people that, because we are in a relationship and she needs to know her boundaries. I understand and share her feelings, and I think I could have easily said something, but in the time I thought that avoiding confrontation like we have in the past was the best move. I can personally think of 4 other guys who she said she thinks are into her or likes her, and no one ever denies it.

That doesn’t mean it’s okay?

G thinks I should have corrected her then, but I think not making a scene or big deal was also sparing extra embarrassment for G, since I know that J wants drama. My justification for not confronting J was that our friend group is aware of how J is. AITAH?

Reddit mostly agreed: J sounds exhausting, and while he may have had good intentions, staying silent helped no one—least of all his girlfriend.

This person has a perfect apology example.

And this person says he is the AH, and here’s why…

He stayed silent to keep the peace, but now he’s stuck in the crossfire.

But he definitely needs to make things right.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.