Their New Home’s Front Door Opens Into A Young Man’s Room, But His Dad’s Girlfriend’s Still Wants To Just Walk Right In And Not Use The Back Door

AITA for not letting my dad’s gf walk through the front door that’s in my room when she was upset? I (23m) live with my dad, his gf (when my dad hasn’t kicked her out after one of their spats), and my youngest brother for the past 3 or 4 years. We recently moved into a new house around August of 2023 and my new room is like a mudroom but we only use it as a bedroom for me. It has the front door which is fine bc my family only uses the back door really, and I can just grab whatever food or packages are delivered and distribute them. Anyways, my dad’s gf, let’s call her Stacy (34f), and my dad always get into arguments when he’s drunk. We have a small house so she has no where to go but outside when they argue or their closet.

Well sometimes my dad is on the back porch drinking with my uncles and even though they will ignore her when she walks through them to go around the house to sit on the front steps, she would rather go through the front door. Well since the front door is in my room, Stacy needs to ask since yknow, privacy and things and bc I would have to move a bunch of things and leave the door and screen door unlocked and open for her, and she always does ask. I normally let her, but a few months ago, when this incident happens, she asks me and I said no. I just didn’t want to have to move all my stuff and I was stressed and wanted to have personal convos with my friends without worrying she’s snooping. (she likes to eavesdrop and had stolen my sister’s gf’s things when my sis and her gf lived with us).

Also, I have anxiety of leaving the front door unlocked and open (PTSD things) which increased with my stressed state. Anyways, when I said no, she cursed me out and said I was being inconsiderate before storming out of my room and almost slamming the door. My friends said I wasn’t a jerk and that it was my room so I have the right to say no and it’s just my people pleasing personality making me feel guilty. Yet Stacy didn’t talk to me for almost a month after, and our relationship is still strained. I’m internally torn. So tell me, Reddit, am I the jerk?

