Groom Chose A Wedding Date That Worked For Him And His Fiancée, But His Father Blamed Him For Disappointing His Stepchildren

No matter how much thought goes into planning a wedding, someone is bound to be unhappy with the details.

When one couple unintentionally schedules their wedding on a day that doesn’t work for the groom’s step-siblings, the ensuing drama threatens to overshadow their big day.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not planning my wedding in a way that allows my dad’s stepkids to attend? My fiancée (26F) and I (26M) are getting married this upcoming June, and my dad is unhappy with the date. So is his wife. The reason for this unhappiness is that my dad’s stepkids will be spending the summer with their father, as they normally do, and won’t be around to attend the wedding.

The thing is, the groom doesn’t feel close to the rest of his blended family.

My dad remarried when I was already an adult, and I’m not close to his wife or her kids. I rarely spend any time with them. But because I’ve been kind to the kids when I see them, they have bonded with me more than I have with them, and they were excited for the wedding. My dad was excited for them. He and his wife both believed I would book a date when the kids would be available.

But their schedule really wasn’t on this couple’s radar at all.

However, my dad’s stepkids being there is not a priority for my fiancée or me, so we didn’t plan around the custody schedule. My dad’s stepkids are 6, 7, and 9 right now. They heard about the wedding from my dad and their mom. They were looking forward to it.

The kids took the news pretty hard when they found out.

Apparently, they were talking about how pretty it would be, and the girls were excited to wear nice dresses. Then there were tears when they found out they wouldn’t be able to come.

But the groom’s dad doesn’t have much power to adjust the custody schedule.

I know it might be suggested that my dad’s wife could figure something out with her ex. But they’re on bad terms, and I don’t think he cares much for his kids from the limited information I have. I know the kids don’t look forward to seeing their dad. They have started to see my dad as their dad too, so they see me as their brother instead of a stepbrother.

The groom and his father also don’t have the best relationship.

My dad is my only living parent. My mom passed when I was 2. But my dad and I don’t have the closest relationship. I love him, but I wouldn’t reschedule for his sake either, which is something I was asked about. We sent out save-the-dates in December, and that’s when this whole conflict started.

Ever since then, his father has been guilting him non-stop.

I have heard many times since then that the kids are upset and cried about missing the wedding. My dad said it’s as much about missing a chance to see me as anything because they look forward to it, and I don’t visit often. My dad’s wife is angry because she assumed I was going to embrace being an older brother, would want her kids there, and would want to make them happy. AITA?

They were planning a wedding, not a family reunion.

Let’s see Reddit’s feedback.

There are ways to mitigate this conflict, but it’s not up to the groom to fix.

This request is just plain unreasonable.

The groom’s father is the one who needs to get his priorities in order.

The groom’s father is the one with the power to change his kids’ schedules. He should step up and use it or stop guilt tripping.

No matter how big the guest list is, there will always be someone who feels left out.

If the groom’s father wants a stronger bond between his blended family, he’s going to have to start doing some of the heavy lifting himself.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.