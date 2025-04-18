Guests On A Fancy Cruise Thought She Was An Employee Giving Out Food, But She Had To Tell Them Otherwise
Folks, this is pretty darn funny.
And it’s light-hearted, too, which is a relief these days, because everything and everyone seems so darn serious!
It comes to us from Reddit and we think you’re gonna get a kick out of it.
Get started now!
Not a cruise line employee.
“On the first day of a cruise, my husband was so tired from a work sprint that wrapped just before our vacation that he wanted to nap during dinner.
I went to dinner with the rest of the family, then made him a plate of food from the buffet.
I boarded the elevator to take me down to our deck and was holding the plate. A middle aged couple tried to help themselves to his plate, but I pulled the plate away and said ‘excuse me.’
That’s not for you!
They laughed and tried again. I dodged them a second time and clarified that the plate was not for sharing.
A second later, I had a thought that they may have been just that naive and explained I was a guest taking my husband a plate, and they roared with laughter.
LOL!
They thought the cruise was so luxe that they even had people in elevators feeding guests!
It ended more light hearted than I expected and I still think of that experience fondly. I have learned to get a cover if bringing food to the room because of that incident.”
Not gonna lie, I might have done this too.
