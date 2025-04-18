Guests On A Fancy Cruise Thought She Was An Employee Giving Out Food, But She Had To Tell Them Otherwise

Folks, this is pretty darn funny.

And it’s light-hearted, too, which is a relief these days, because everything and everyone seems so darn serious!

It comes to us from Reddit and we think you’re gonna get a kick out of it.

Not a cruise line employee. “On the first day of a cruise, my husband was so tired from a work sprint that wrapped just before our vacation that he wanted to nap during dinner. I went to dinner with the rest of the family, then made him a plate of food from the buffet.

I boarded the elevator to take me down to our deck and was holding the plate. A middle aged couple tried to help themselves to his plate, but I pulled the plate away and said ‘excuse me.’

That’s not for you!

They laughed and tried again. I dodged them a second time and clarified that the plate was not for sharing. A second later, I had a thought that they may have been just that naive and explained I was a guest taking my husband a plate, and they roared with laughter.

LOL!

They thought the cruise was so luxe that they even had people in elevators feeding guests! It ended more light hearted than I expected and I still think of that experience fondly. I have learned to get a cover if bringing food to the room because of that incident.”

Not gonna lie, I might have done this too.

