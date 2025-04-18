April 17, 2025 at 9:49 pm

Guests On A Fancy Cruise Thought She Was An Employee Giving Out Food, But She Had To Tell Them Otherwise

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, this is pretty darn funny.

And it’s light-hearted, too, which is a relief these days, because everything and everyone seems so darn serious!

It comes to us from Reddit and we think you’re gonna get a kick out of it.

Not a cruise line employee.

“On the first day of a cruise, my husband was so tired from a work sprint that wrapped just before our vacation that he wanted to nap during dinner.

I went to dinner with the rest of the family, then made him a plate of food from the buffet.

I boarded the elevator to take me down to our deck and was holding the plate. A middle aged couple tried to help themselves to his plate, but I pulled the plate away and said ‘excuse me.’

That’s not for you!

They laughed and tried again. I dodged them a second time and clarified that the plate was not for sharing.

A second later, I had a thought that they may have been just that naive and explained I was a guest taking my husband a plate, and they roared with laughter.

LOL!

They thought the cruise was so luxe that they even had people in elevators feeding guests!

It ended more light hearted than I expected and I still think of that experience fondly. I have learned to get a cover if bringing food to the room because of that incident.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a story to tell.

Screenshot 2025 03 29 at 6.34.24 PM Guests On A Fancy Cruise Thought She Was An Employee Giving Out Food, But She Had To Tell Them Otherwise

Another person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 03 29 at 6.34.31 PM Guests On A Fancy Cruise Thought She Was An Employee Giving Out Food, But She Had To Tell Them Otherwise

This individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 03 29 at 6.34.40 PM Guests On A Fancy Cruise Thought She Was An Employee Giving Out Food, But She Had To Tell Them Otherwise

Another reader shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 03 29 at 6.35.01 PM Guests On A Fancy Cruise Thought She Was An Employee Giving Out Food, But She Had To Tell Them Otherwise

Not gonna lie, I might have done this too.

