He Discovers A Critical Issue On His Employer’s Website, But His Managers Won’t Listen To Him In Time To Save Face With The Client

Have you ever noticed that a lot of people in charge have no idea what they’re doing?

This type has another thing in common: they’re super arrogant and agitated.

But the guy in this story knew exactly what to do about it.

See his experience unfold.

Don’t listen to me because I have less exp? Ok, enjoy being blasted by the client.

I’m a software engineer and I used to work for a pretty big company that specialized in developing software solutions for their client. I was sent on-site to the client which was a big Malaysian bank to play the role of front end developer (basically make their internet banking website).

But there’s a big problem.

They already had backend services setup for a mobile application which we were also to use for the website. There was only one problem: you could only install the app in one phone and login to your account. This meant that if the customer logged into their app, they wouldn’t be able to login through the website. As anyone can determine, this is a big problem. I went to the back architect and tried to tell him as well as the project manager of this problem. They told me I don’t know what I’m talking about and to stop disturbing them and just do my job and nothing else. I later found out that they hated the previous front end manager and would never listen to the front team. So I sent an email detailing the whole problem to both of them and their bosses as well. As expected, nothing happened, but my butt was covered.

He found what happened next super satisfying.

Fast forward 2 months and the client reviews the architecture for the website and finds that no changes have been made to the backend to accommodate the different behavior of the website. They call a meeting and blast the 2 above guys and their boss. They claim they are backend people and don’t know the difference in behavior in a website and it was my job to let then know. So they bring me in to question me why I didn’t let them know and because of me the project has been delayed 2 months and the company has incurred losses. I calmly tell them of my meeting with the 2 idiots and show them the mail they ignored. Then it was a glorious explosion. After that, they always considered my suggestions.

Here is what people are saying.

I’m sure! You don’t get the best product if you don’t listen and consider internal opinions.

It’s sad you need to cover yourselves, but so satisfying!

That’s the downfall of non-profits in general. You don’t climb up the ladder by being competent.

It must be so frustrating or at least hilarious if you watch The I.T. Crowd!

I use both because it’s easier when you need to talk to the bank on the phone.

I’m glad he covered himself!

You’ve gotta take care of yourself.

