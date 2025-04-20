He Told His Wife He Wants To Know When And Where She Goes Hiking For Safety Reasons, But She Thinks He’s Being Controlling

There seems to be a fine line between concerned and controlling in the eyes of some folks.

And that’s especially true when it comes to married couples.

The man who wrote this story on Reddit thinks all he’s doing is looking out for his wife, but she thinks he’s being too overbearing.

Who’s right in this situation?

Read the story below and see what you think.

AITA for “controlling” my wife’s free time? “My wife and I are in our early 40s with a couple kids so our lives are pretty busy. We try our best to give each other one night a week to ourselves. Our free time to unwind or pursue solo hobbies or whatever. When the weather is nice my wife often likes to go hiking. Sometimes with her sister, sometimes with our dog, sometimes by herself. If she’s going hiking I ask her to let me know where she’s going and roughly when she’ll be home. I want to know so in case something happens I know when to be concerned and where to start looking. She’s grumbled about it a little bit before but it’s mostly never caused any issues until a couple days ago. She had her free time night on Monday and told me she was hanging out with her sister. Tuesday morning I asked how her sister was doing and if they had fun.

He had a simple request…

She told me everything was good and they had a good time hiking together. I said something like “Hey, please remember to let me know where you’re going and when you’ll be home if you’re going hiking” and she blew up at me. She said she’s so tired of me trying to control her free time and that it’s not fair of me to try and micromanage what she does and where she goes when she never does that to me. It devolved into an argument from there and we’re both still pretty annoyed about it.

He has a point…

From my perspective it’s not about controlling her, it’s about safety. She’s out in the woods, sometimes after dark, sometimes by herself. She isn’t always in areas with cell phone coverage. I worry if she gets hurt or lost or something else happens to her I wouldn’t have a clue where to send help unless she tells me where she’s going to be. She argues that she doesn’t ask for that kind of information from me when I’m having free time, but I’m not doing activities that involve the same sort of risks. AITA for wanting to know where she is and when she’ll be back when she’s out hiking?”

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

These two are at odds over this dilemma…

And this time, the wife seems like she’s wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.