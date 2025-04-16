Customer Was Carrying Water When A Shopper Assumed He Was An Employee, But He Made It Clear That He Was There To Shop
It’s bizarre when people assume if you are wearing a t-shirt, you must be an employee of the store where you are shopping.
There are many ways you can address this. You could go out of your way to dress differently than the employees. You could be prepared to call out customers on their mistake when they assume you’re an employee
Or you could handle it like the guy in this story.
Take a look at how this shopper handled it.
I just didn’t grab a basket
One day I stopped at a Walgreens on my way home just to get cases of bottled water (didn’t feel like driving to an actual grocery store).
I was wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Very casual.
All this led to his downfall.
I hoisted 3 packs of water, and as I was somewhat struggling to get to the register, a lady rudely asks me “am I in the right place?”
She was trying to pick up a package, and I told her I think she is.
She was like “Why is no one helping me?”
I said “Hmm I don’t know, but I’ve seen before that some Walgreens photo counters have a doorbell you can ring.”
But he set things right.
She looked at me so angered, but then she realized. She said, “Oh wait, you don’t work here??”
I responded, “Nope.”
Then she said, “Oh you’re just carrying an ungodly amount of water.”
“Yep” I said and then I just walked away.
I like that this customer eventually figured out her mistake all by herself.
Here’s what folks are saying on Reddit.
Serves them right for voluntarily doing blue collar work! (Sarcasm)
I’m proud of her, TBH.
Agreed, but she was still a jerk.
I think she’s totally above apologizing.
Carrying the weight of her ignorance.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.