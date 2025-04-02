He Was Driving By A Chuck E. Cheese, And He Had To Stop When He Had A Childhood-Crushing Realization

If you’re a fan of the podcast My Brother, My Brother, and Me, you likely already know the devastating fact this man just found out.

But if you aren’t, I’m going to need you to sit down.

Prepare to take in this childhood-shifting realization from TikTok user @sooperbeasto:

“You’re telling me all this time…” he says, his car parked across the street, presumably to regain his composure before being safe to drive again.

“Chuck E. Cheese stood for Charles Entertainment Cheese?”

“The ****?”

Is he in some kind of legal trouble?

Maybe he’s trying to seem more legitimate?

It’s been a long evolution.

Some have other suggestions:

I guess even our animatronic pizza rats have to grow up eventually.

