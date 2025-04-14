‘See the master shower. This is crazy’. – Real Estate Expert Tours A Newly Refurbished Home And Finds Some Incredibly Bad Work

Boy, the housing market sure is great.

More and more homes sit vacant, being hoarded by private equity, while the ones that do hit the market are of poorer and poorer quality at higher and higher prices.

Just look at this video from TikTok user @atlanta.rep:

“Alright, these contractors of this house used OSB board on the stairs and then just stained it,” he begins.

“And that’s how they’re gonna sell it.”

“Check this out. Look at that. Goes all the way up.”

“And check this crazy looking room out up here. You come up the stairs and then you see this room here. It just kind of looks like it was extra attic space. They just laid some flooring down. I don’t know, I guess you use this as a closet.”

“And then you got to see the master shower. This is crazy. Alright, so you go into the bathroom, I mean, it’s nice, looks good, but here’s the shower. And check this out right here. When you try to open it, it hits there, right?”

“So you’re like, ‘oh, okay, that’s crazy. Let’s just push it in.’ When you push it in, it hits that.”

Watch the whole thing…

Some still had visions for that weird room.

Others bemoaned the entire absorbent situation.

Straight to jail.

Here’s an axiom:

This place needs a House MD.

