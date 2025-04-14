April 14, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘See the master shower. This is crazy’. – Real Estate Expert Tours A Newly Refurbished Home And Finds Some Incredibly Bad Work

by Ben Auxier

Inside a refurbished Atlanta home

TikTok/atlanta.rep

Boy, the housing market sure is great.

More and more homes sit vacant, being hoarded by private equity, while the ones that do hit the market are of poorer and poorer quality at higher and higher prices.

Just look at this video from TikTok user @atlanta.rep:

Inside a refurbished Atlanta home

TikTok/atlanta.rep

“Alright, these contractors of this house used OSB board on the stairs and then just stained it,” he begins.

“And that’s how they’re gonna sell it.”

Inside a refurbished Atlanta home

TikTok/atlanta.rep

“Check this out. Look at that. Goes all the way up.”

Inside a refurbished Atlanta home

TikTok/atlanta.rep

“And check this crazy looking room out up here. You come up the stairs and then you see this room here. It just kind of looks like it was extra attic space. They just laid some flooring down. I don’t know, I guess you use this as a closet.”

Inside a refurbished Atlanta home

TikTok/atlanta.rep

“And then you got to see the master shower. This is crazy. Alright, so you go into the bathroom, I mean, it’s nice, looks good, but here’s the shower. And check this out right here. When you try to open it, it hits there, right?”

Inside a refurbished Atlanta home

TikTok/atlanta.rep

“So you’re like, ‘oh, okay, that’s crazy. Let’s just push it in.’ When you push it in, it hits that.”

Watch the whole thing…

@atlanta.rep

They used OSB board for the stairs in the renovation #renovation #house

♬ original sound – Greg | W&F Media | Atlanta

Some still had visions for that weird room.

2025 03 23 01 18 43 See the master shower. This is crazy. Real Estate Expert Tours A Newly Refurbished Home And Finds Some Incredibly Bad Work

Others bemoaned the entire absorbent situation.

2025 03 23 01 18 59 See the master shower. This is crazy. Real Estate Expert Tours A Newly Refurbished Home And Finds Some Incredibly Bad Work

Straight to jail.

2025 03 23 01 19 07 See the master shower. This is crazy. Real Estate Expert Tours A Newly Refurbished Home And Finds Some Incredibly Bad Work

Here’s an axiom:

2025 03 23 01 19 16 See the master shower. This is crazy. Real Estate Expert Tours A Newly Refurbished Home And Finds Some Incredibly Bad Work

This place needs a House MD.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter