Employee Wasted Time Generating A Report Nobody Looked At For Weeks, So They Started Crafting Fake Files And Proved They Were A Waste Of Time

Most jobs have certain tasks that need to be done that seem like a waste of time.

What would you do if you were told to run a time-consuming report each week that you knew nobody ever looked at?

That is the situation the employee in this story found himself in, so he generated fake report files until he was told he could stop.

Check this out.

Efficient reporting I used to work at a large telecommunications company. Above me was my manager “Albert;” above him manager “Barry”, above him, senior manager “Collette” (not their real names). My job was to provide management reporting, which I did largely though Excel, with some fairly fancy graphs, some macros and an array of formulae (including some array formulae). Colette was a young, ambitious manager who knew how to network, say the right things to the right people, and sound confident whether or not she had any clue about whatever she was managing. Consequently she’d been over-promoted, Peter Principle style, to a role she struggled with. But due to her nature she continued to act as if she was in control, and wanted to show her excellent management. One of her traits, which I’d witnessed on rare occasions where I, as the data expert in my area, had been invited into a meeting with her to help explain some data issues, was that her reaction to hearing problems was to decide on the spot she needed something to be done and that she needed to be kept informed of progress on a weekly basis. This might make sense for a serious issue, but not for a minor issue which she should just have trusted lower level staff to deal with. Barry was an experienced, ambitious middle manager who wanted promotion to senior management. In his view (and he was probably correct), the way to his goal of promotion was to tell Collette everything she wanted to hear. If Collette had a target to reach 1000 widgets, Barry would tell her we’d made 1000 widgets. Whether or not we had. Albert had worked at the company for 25 years; he was good at his job but past caring about fighting to do a good job and just wanted an easy time as he eyed up retirement. If Barry asked him for something daft, he’d say it was daft, but if Barry still wanted it then he’d instantly capitulate. And at the bottom of the chain, I actually made the reports they wanted.

They had no idea how I do this, it’s an era where managers in their 40s and 50s grew up without computers, and can barely sum a few numbers in Excel without help. They think all the pretty graphs and macros and calculated cells are bona fide magic and have no comprehension of whether a task takes ten minutes or ten hours, whether it is manual or automatic. I hated it whenever they had a meeting and Collette would require a new report on something as a knee-jerk reaction. I knew that 90% of the time, by the end of the week she’d forgotten she’d asked for it, and if the problem wasn’t that bad she’d never even look at them unless it was raised afresh in a new meeting. This particular year I was extra busy, we’d had redundancies due to the global financial crisis so I was doing about two roles at once. Albert tells me that Barry told him that in their managers meeting, Collette said she needed a new report, run weekly, that shows which the top three colours of widgets are. I explain to Albert the colours are irrelevant, it’s just whatever colour comes from the supplier, and they’re buried in the ground so no-one sees them anyway. So, Collette can’t possibly need to care about that at a senior level. Albert agrees, says he’s already explained that to Barry, but Barry said that Collette wanted it, so we have to make it anyway. So, I make the report; it takes about 40 minutes to run each week because it’s a slightly fiddly manual copy-and-paste from a system we have no budget to automate an export. I put it in the shared folder where Collette can access it, and send an email to all three of them with a link to the folder. For eight weeks I do that, and I hear no mention of it from anyone. I suspect no-one is looking at it because Collette probably forgot she asked for it ten minutes after the meeting in which she asked for it. I explain to Albert I don’t have time to keep making these when no-one is looking at them anyway, I have other more important things and they’ll be late or low quality if I waste time on this. I have too much on, so can I stop making this report.

“No because Barry doesn’t want to stop making something Collette asked for. You need to keep making the report.” “Even though it’s not useful anyway? They’re probably not even looking at it.” “Yes, you have to keep making the file weekly.” Urgh. In the folder so far: Widget colour report Week 1.xls, Widget colour report Week 2.xls, Widget colour report Week 3.xls, Widget colour report Week 4.xls, Widget colour report Week 5.xls, Widget colour report Week 6.xls, Widget colour report Week 7.xls, Widget colour report Week 8.xls. What a productive five hours spent making all those, I think. Eight files full of pretty graphs that no-one will look at. Might as well not have anyth.. oooh… That week I get a blank Excel file. I change the text to bold, red, font size 18.

Right in the middle of Sheet1, I write: “ERROR with data upload. Data link failed. Error code 2387AGT” Then I go to Save As, and save it in the folder: Widget colour report Week 9.xls I mean technically I still made a report, right? Because there it is right there in the folder. A week goes by. Nothing said. I copy file v9, paste it in the folder and rename the 9 to 10. Widget colour report Week 10.xls Another blank Excel file just saying “ERROR with data upload. Data link failed. Error code 2387AGT” After about five months of copying that same file, doing my 40min report in four seconds in what is one of my most efficient pieces of work ever, I finally get Albert to review my workload, and he agrees something needs to stop. In addition to some reports I really do make, that really do take time and I get to drop, I casually mention “Oh, and there’s that weekly widget colour report – I know Barry still wants it, but I just realised yesterday that there’s some problem with the data upload and it’s not been working the last few weeks. They don’t seem to have noticed though, so perhaps they’re not actually looking at it?”

Albert believes the line about the fictional data upload as it’s all technical wizardry to him, so just agrees and says ok, stop making it, and if Barry asks for it again we’ll have to investigate the problem with this data upload. “I’m confident we can fix it if needed, probably just needs a bit of Ctrl-C Ctrl-V work done on it,” I grin.

