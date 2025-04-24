Her American Cousin Doesn’t Know Indian Wedding Traditions, But Then Criticized Her Outfit Choice For A Wedding. So She Told Her Cousin She Doesn’t Know What She’s Talking About.

Cultural differences can be hard to understand for closed-minded people.

Aitah for telling my american relative that concept of overshadowing bride doesn’t work here I (22F) have a paternal cousin who is getting married in a few weeks. One of my other paternal cousins lives in the USA, and she is married to a white American. They are here for a wedding.

Meet Amber…

Let’s call her Amber. Amber and I get along fine. Not close, as we rarely see her. She likes to keep to herself mostly, and we don’t bother her.

This woman went dress shopping with her cousin, Amber.

But this time, we went shopping for traditional attire, and we took her. She wanted sarees and lehengas, and we didn’t want her to be scammed by other people.

She bought a traditional red dress.

One thing about Indian weddings is that brides usually wear red lehenga as bridal attire. Although they wear other colors too, red is most common. Multiple people wear red in weddings, and no one overshadows the bride. In fact, people even wear their own wedding dresses. Now, I bought a full maroon lehenga.

Amber started berating her for trying to upstage the bride.

And out of nowhere, Amber started calling me names in the store. She said I am being awful and I want to ruin my cousin’s day. I controlled myself, as she was a guest and I didn’t want to be rude. She said if someone wore white in an American wedding, they would’ve been thrown out. We told her the cultural difference, but she ignored it.

She insulted Amber’s culture in retaliation.

She went on, and I finally had enough. I said not all of us are self-centered like American people. They throw their parents in old age homes. I know this was a harsh stereotype, but it was the only thing that came to mind. But she kept going. I don’t regret saying it.

Amber started crying.

She started crying, and we left. Now my uncle, aunt, and cousin’s brother are asking me to apologise. My parents say she is ignorant, and I should let it go for the wedding. But I am standing firm. I refuse to be a doormat. People are saying I am being difficult.

It sounds like it was a misunderstanding on Amber’s part.

There is no way a guest could ever upstage an Indian bride.

