Her Boss Made A Rotating Schedule To Help Cover Saturday Shifts, But She Didn’t Account For The Months Where There Were Five Saturdays. So This Employee Made Her Look Foolish.

When you work at a place that has to be open on weekends, you will often have to adjust schedules to make sure there is coverage.

What would you do if your boss set a schedule that would obviously not work long term, but they refused to listen to your objections?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so she simply worked her shift no matter what, even if it caused problems for her boss.

Check it out.

I will work on THAT Saturday YOU put me on the roster. At my ex-place of work they had the bright idea to switch the Saturday schedule. Instead of the rotation of 4 Saturdays, now people would be scheduled on either the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th Saturday of the month. Rrrrright… (Those of you readers who have ever had to make work schedules already know when the problem will present itself!)

This is obviously not going to work.

I repeatedly asked those planners before the introduction of the new roster if they were sure they wanted to implement this, in this way, they repeatedly assured me “Yes, this will be a more clear schedule and if everyone has a set Saturday there will be no need for further planning!” If you say so… I was assigned Saturday #3. No problem with that. Now I was the *Veronika* there, my other colleagues were not interested in stirring the pot, so the 1st month, no problem. The 2nd month… 5 saturdays!

Gee, who could have predicted?

So, the team that was assigned to the 1st Saturday had to show up for Saturday #5. Then on the 1st Saturday of the following month, the team from Saturday #2 had to come in. And on Saturday #2, yep, they expected team #3 to be present. And they were, except for this *Veronika*. Even on the Friday before 2 of my group (#3) colleagues mentioned to me something related to the next day, and I told those 2 “Oh, but I won’t be there.” “But we’re supposed to do the Saturday shift tomorrow!” “Not me, I am assigned Saturday #3, not #2.” “But we are on the schedule!” “Well, I don’t know about you, but they told me I’m on the schedule for Saturday #3, and tomorrow is the 2nd Saturday, so it’s not my turn. Definitely not.”

They should have known she wasn’t coming in.

And what do you know… next morning, Saturday #2, at 09:35 the phone rang at my house. (We have to be at work at 09:00 to open doors at 09:30) You do understand that I had switched off my cellphone before going to sleep… My sister answered, I could hear her from my room, where I was leisurily lazing in my bed. “Hello?” “…?” “T? Yes, she’s home, but asleep.” “…!” “Work? I’m sure she doesn’t, she explicitly told me she’s gonna sleep in today because she isn’t scheduled!” (Yes, I told her that!) “….?” “Absolutely not! We have an understanding that when she’s sleeping late I have to let her. I am definitely not waking her up when it’s her free Saturday!” “…!” “Yeah, I don’t know about that. I can tell her to call you when she wakes up, but it’s her free Saturday, so I can’t guarantee that she will. Or when.” (My sister can also be a *Veronika*) “…!” ” [Actualy she did not say the next words literally, but something in that direction:] /Well, not my monkeys, not my circus./ Have a nice day, goodbye!” (I had wanted her to say that probably someone must’ve made an error in the planning of the roster, but the monkey thing was also very cool!) After she hung up she came to my room and we had a big laugh.

They knew they were in the wrong.

And the following Monday… NOT ONE OF THE PEOPLE OF THE PLANNING NOR MY SUPERVISOR NOR ANY OF THE HIGHER-UPS DARED TO CONFRONT ME ABOUT MY ABSENCE ON SATURDAY #2 ! Nor on the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday…. And on Saturday #3 I was there, alongside the whole team of Saturday #4… We had 1 surplus worker that day! 😂😂😂😂😂 But would you believe that I still -had to- send out an email every month to remind everyone that I will not work on Saturday #1, nor on #2, I will be present on Saturday #3, but not on #4 AND ABSOLUTELY DEFINITELY NOT ON SATURDAY #5. Yeah, I’m that petty. They kept up messing it up for almost a year.

What a predictable mess, I love how she handled it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Yeah, why did they think it was a good idea?

It really should have been simple.

That was a great call.

This is a great way to handle it.

This person has a similar story.

This was a problem from the start.

No boss wants to be called out.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.