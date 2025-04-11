Her Boyfriend Added His Ex-Wife To His New Phone Plan Despite Ongoing Boundary Issues, But Didn’t Expect Her To End Things Over It

Some exes don’t know how to let go, but sometimes, the bigger problem is that your current partner doesn’t either.

What would you do if your boyfriend kept making room for his ex-wife in every part of his life, even after multiple conversations about boundaries?

Would you stick around and try to make it work?

Or would you take it as a sign that it’s time to move on?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact position and is ready to call it quits.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH if I end the relationship after he added his ex-wife to his new phone plan My 42M boyfriend and I 40F have been seeing each other for the past 8 months. However, we’ve hit a rough patch recently with the lack of boundaries he has with his ex-wife. They met in middle school, dated after college and divorced a couple years ago. She had multiple affairs and he says the relationship is over. Here’s some context and some of the things that have happened in the past. If I’m missing the big picture, tell me:

He and his ex still have many ties.

-He still has access to the Ring camera for the house they shared, which is now hers. He says it’s for his children’s safety, but he has told me he’s heard her tell her friends stuff about him when he’s watched it. -He got his dog a year after moving out. He calls her the dog’s mom and often drops the dog off for day visits and overnight stays. -He uninvited me to his niece’s birthday party, so she can attend. It’s his brother’s daughter. She told him that she doesn’t want to meet me. We’ve never spoken or seen each other. He tried to fix this by telling her it’s her problem and reinviting me, but the damage was done.

Here’s the worst part.

-She hosts dinner when his parents are in town, and so they get together, and I’m not invited. See the above point. I’ve shared that it doesn’t make sense that she gate-keeps HIS family. He said it’s a 20-year tradition, and when I explained it as if the roles were flipped and he wasn’t invited because of my ex-husband, he got it. -He recently switched phone plans. She was still on the old plan, so he moved her over to the new plan because it was a better discount with more lines. I mean why not just ask her to get her own plan?! She has her own money, and he has his. Both capable of paying for their own plans. I’ve talked to him about the pattern and the lack of boundaries, but he said it was a financial decision, not an emotional or personal one. He keeps himself tethered to his ex, and I’m at the point where I am going to end the relationship. AITA?

It’s time for her to move on and find a man who prioritizes her.

Clearly, this guy cares more about his ex-wife, and it will always be that way.

