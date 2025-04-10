Her Boyfriend Said He’s Leaving Her If She Doesn’t Give Him Equity In The New House She Bought, But She Won’t Agree To The Deal

People in relationships need to be very careful about things that involve money.

And things get ramped up even more when property is involved.

That’s what’s going on in the story you’re about to read, and this woman has just about had it with her demanding boyfriend.

Is she wrong?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for not giving my boyfriend equity in my home? “We have been together 7 years. We have some passive income (we built together) that we share to pay all our bills & split the profit. I work and he does not. He just lives off of the passive income.

This guy isn’t doing a whole lot of anything.

I have been saving the extra money I made from working. He has not saved. His reason for not saving is “he spends it on us.” We both spend our income on us.

She made a big purchase.

I bought a home with a friend recently. We both paid all cash for it since I didn’t get a loan. Yes, my boyfriend helped me with the process of negotiating etc. but he did not put any cash into it. I plan to Airbnb the new property. He gets to stay there for free AND I’m going to split the new rental income with him.

Here we go…

The house needs work + renovations. Painting, cleaning etc. He started to help me with it then said “why am I making you richer without equity?” So I said, “don’t worry, you don’t have to do the work.” Then I also said “I could possibly pay you for the time?” He said “I don’t want to be your employee and am insulted. I thought we were building a life together”

This is a big threat!

So, now he is demanding half of my share (25%) or he’s going to leave me. I said I want to stay together, I love him, we can buy a place in the future together if we both save. But, no, I won’t give him a percentage. He said he’s leaving. AITA?”

He sounds pretty lazy. She might be better off without him.

This guy is being a wee bit pushy in this situation…

