Her Brother Asked Her To Drop Whatever She’s Doing To Babysit His Kids, But She Said No Because She’s Tired Of Being The Responsible Aunt

People-pleasing can really take a toll on a person.

This woman has always felt responsible for helping her family out, and she has trouble saying “no.”

Her brother asked her to babysit his kids, but this time she didn’t give in. Yet, she still feels guilty about saying “no.”

Check out the full story.

Aita for telling my brother I’m not taking his kids so him and his wife can get a break? I’m like the black sheep. When people need help, I always felt like I was responsible, and this is because I grew up doing everything for everyone. I do it even when they don’t do the same for me. But now, I grew out of it.

This woman’s brother called her to help watch the kids.

My brother and his wife have kids, and sometimes, they can’t get anyone to watch them. They seem to put all responsibility on everyone but themselves. My sister-in-law had a baby two weeks ago. My brother is going back to work, and that’s why he called me.

She didn’t think her brother would have another baby.

I was surprised they had another baby. My sister-in-law said she didn’t want any more kids because it ruined her body. She even said she wanted to tie her tubes. But my brother didn’t want that because he wanted more, which is crazy for him to decide.

The kids are hard to handle.

The kids are being too loud (two are autistic). They are messing up the entire house. They’re not listening to their mom. Even when she and the baby are trying to sleep.

They needed someone to watch the kids.

She’s going through postpartum, and he wants someone to watch the kids. Our mom won’t watch them, and my SIL’s mom doesn’t want to see her at all to help.

She’s tired of being the responsible aunt.

I have my own kids and life. I had to take my daughter to her boarding school. I had stuff to do today, and I’m not going to put my life on hold just because I’m an “aunt.”

She told him no, but she felt bad.

I told him I was not doing it. I told them to hire a nanny or get the kids into an after-school program. He was ticked off by my bluntness, and told me I was a jerk. His words made me feel like he was right. I’m mad my family still has this hold on me.

It sounds like she knows she’s not obligated to say “yes” to everything, but she still has trouble not feeling guilty when she says “no.”

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

It’s not your responsibility, says this person.

This one’s short but meaningful.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person would say no, too.

And finally, here’s a simple response.

Just because you said yes before doesn’t mean you will always say yes.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.