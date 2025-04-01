Her College Best Friend Ghosted Her Twice During Some Tough Times, So This Woman Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of Her Best Friend’s New Family

True friends are there for each other during tough times.

This woman shares that her former best friend ghosting her when she really needed her emotional support during a rough time.

Now that her ex-friend has exciting news to share, suddenly she wants to talk.

Would it be wrong to keep her distance?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for standing up for myself after an estranged friend told me she’s pregnant? I (31F) haven’t heard from my college best friend (29F) since June. For context, my dog died. Then, she ghosted me. She did the same thing when my dad died a few years prior.

This woman’s ex-friend contacted her out of the blue.

I’d made peace with it after therapy. I know people can only meet you as much as they’ve met themselves. Well, last week she reached out… Out of the blue.

She told her ex-friend how hurt she felt.

I respectfully expressed how she hurt my feelings. I said that it’s shocking to hear from her I added her actions made me feel terrible, especially during the darkest moments of my life.

She doesn’t want to be a part of her ex-friend’s new family.

Well, this week, she’s telling me she’s pregnant and that I’m going to be an aunt. Would I be the jerk if I simply said, “Congrats, good luck with that” and left it at that? Quite frankly, I’m not interested in giving this person another chance. I don’t feel like being manipulated into a friendship via a child.

This friendship sounds like more trouble than it’s worth.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal thought from this person.

This person said they wouldn’t reply.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, match her energy, says this person.

Some people are only friends with you when it’s convenient for them.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.