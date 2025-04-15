April 15, 2025 at 1:49 am

Her Coworker Admires Her Lunches, But Then Got Mad When She Was Asked To Stop Taking Food From Her

Breaking a boundary is not a good thing, yet some people are super entitled to do so for some reason.

See how the coworker in this story put a halt to this behavior.

AITAH for not letting my coworker taste my food after she kept asking?

I bring homemade lunches to work and one of my coworkers always comments on how good my food looks.

It’s more than flattery.

At first, it was just compliments, but then she started asking for bites.

I laughed it off the first few times, but she kept insisting.

One day, she straight-up reached for my fork and I pulled my plate away, telling her I don’t share food.

And now things are awkward.

Now she’s acting like I was rude and making passive-aggressive jokes about how I’m “stingy.”

Am I crazy, or is it weird to expect a bite of someone else’s lunch at work??

AITAH? 😩🍽️

Here is what folks are saying.

Would that work, though?

That would be the normal approach…

Same here. I don’t understand why people do this.

Never cute from anyone!

No one is going to buy this.

Hands off.

No one wants to share bites every day!

