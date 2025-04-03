Her Crazy Cousin Demanded That She Give Up Her Name For A Family Prophecy, But She Refused To Let Go Of Her Identity To Appease Her Cousin’s Superstitions

Some family traditions are charming, but others take a turn towards the, well, bizarre.

When her kooky cousin demands that she give up her name to fulfill a prophecy, she’s left scratching her head in disbelief.

AITAH for refusing to let my cousin name her baby after me because of a “family prophecy”? I (23F) have a cousin, Lila (25F), who is very into family lore, spiritual omens, and old prophecies that have been passed down through our great-grandmother’s side. Most of the time, I just go along with it because it’s harmless — stuff like “never plant rosemary on a full moon” or “our bloodline has a connection to the ocean.” Weird, but whatever.

Well, now she’s pregnant, and things have gotten intense. Last week, she announced that she wants to name her daughter after me. I was flattered at first and asked why she chose my name. That’s when she got all serious and said, “Because you’re the chosen one.” Uhh… excuse me?

She explained that according to a family prophecy, a girl born into our bloodline with my name would have a great spiritual awakening, unlock ancient family powers, and become the protector of our lineage. I laughed, thinking she was joking. She wasn’t.

She said she felt her baby was “meant” to be the true heir to the prophecy, and by giving her my name, she could “absorb my connection” to whatever mystical forces our great-grandmother supposedly tapped into. Then she got weirdly intense and said, “I need you to release the name to her.” I asked what that meant, and she said that for the magic to work, I needed to stop using my name and “let it fully belong” to her daughter.

I was like, “Lila… you want me to give up my own name??” She nodded and said I could pick a new one — something neutral and mundane, so I wouldn’t “compete for the energy.” I thought this was absolutely insane and told her, heck no. My name is my name.

She got really upset and said I was being “selfish with my spiritual destiny” and that I should be honored that her child was meant to fulfill the prophecy.

Now, some family members (who are also into the whole mysticism thing) are saying I should at least consider it because “this is bigger than me” and “the prophecy has never been wrong before.” I honestly don’t care if the kid gets magical powers or not — I’m not renaming myself just so her baby can have full access to the family spirits or whatever. AITAH for refusing to give up my name??

