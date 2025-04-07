Her Daughter Insulted A Foster Kid Who Was Bullying Her, But She Won’t Make Her Apologize

Bullying among kids is as old as time itself.

AITA for telling the teachers that my daughter’s bully being a foster kid isn’t an excuse to be a brat? “My (36F) daughter (11F) has a close knit group of 5 best friends with whom she does everything together. At her school students have to sit in the same seat for every single lesson, and my daughter and her best friends all sit together at one table. There is another little girl in my daughter’s class called Winny. Once, Winny came to sit at my daughter’s table when one of her friends was off sick.

Winny is definitely a bully.

That day, Winny constantly knocked my daughter’s books and pens off the table on accident, and borrowed her stationery only to snap one of her rubbers, stain her highlighter with black ink, and was even found with my daughter’s pens in her pocket. One morning Winny came to school crying nonstop. The teacher was very sympathetic and asked if there was anything she could do to help. Winny said she wanted my daughter removed from her seat so she could have it, and the teacher agreed.

What?!?!

The only empty seats left were all the way in the back corner of the classroom opposite her friends. The only students sitting there were a girl who was known to be a delinquent and two older boys who had been held back. The teacher refused to give my daughter a real explanation for why she had to move seats, instead saying some generic stuff about being kind to those less fortunate. My daughter cried for a week straight. In our country, the school year ends in December, so that’s over 7 months of being isolated from her closest friends. She’s also starting high school next year and will be attending a private school, while her friends are going to a public school, so this is the last time she can hang out with them everyday. A few days ago, I was called into school because my daughter had gotten into an argument with Winny. Winny had confided in my daughter’s friends about how she had gone into foster care after her parents overdosed. Winny was always a loner at school and wanted some girls to sit with during this time, and the teacher sympathised with her so she agreed. The only reason my daughter had to move was because there wasn’t enough space for 7 girls and my daughter was simply the one Winny liked the least. She admitted to lying to the teacher about being uncomfortable around my daughter to get her moved.

Not her fault!

When my daughter found this out, she told Winny she didn’t understand why she had to pay the price just because Winny’s parents were a bunch of insane criminals who didn’t want her anymore. I know Winny’s had a hard time, but so has my daughter. Her older brother passed away only months ago. I told the teachers that Winny isn’t the only child going through a tough time and I didn’t understand why my daughter had to be punished for another girl’s struggles as if she wasn’t suffering herself. The teachers wanted me to make my daughter apologise for her remarks. I said it was their fault for punishing her and forcing her to sit with the problem kids despite doing nothing wrong, and they were downplaying my daughter’s grief and trauma to cater to a brat. AITA?”

