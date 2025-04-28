Her Half-Sister Got Engaged And Wanted Her To Meet Her Future In-Laws, But At Dinner Everyone Realized That Her Sister Had Been Lying About Her Childhood

Getting engaged is an exciting time, but it can also be stressful if your in-laws disapprove of you.

What would you do if your sibling asked you to meet their future in-laws, hoping that if they liked you they might approve of your them more?

Would you do this favor for them, or would you think it was a strange thing to ask?

In today’s story, one woman agrees to meet her half-sister’s future in-laws, but it doesn’t go how any of them expected.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

Aitah for denying my sister’s lies in front of her in laws? I am 25F and have an older sister Kate 30F. She and I were never close due to our age difference and because she hated that our dad married my mom and had me after divorcing her mother. Kate claims dad told her he never loved her mother and that my mom was his true love. That our dad always compared the 2 of us and asked her why she has to be a difficult child and that overall dad loved me more.

Her dad denies this.

On the other hand, dad claims nothing she says is true, that she was very problematic and insolent. These claims are backed up by my mother and dad’s parents so I assume Kate was never 100% honest. Anyways, these are their problems that do not concern me.

Kate has a big favor to ask.

Some time ago Kate reached out to me and told me she got engaged. I said congrats and everything. She told me she has a favor to ask. She told me her MIL is very family oriented and it does not sit well with her that Kate is estranged from her family. In her words, future MIL considered something is also wrong with Kate and she is also to blame for being no contact with her family, fearing Kate will also influence her son to do the same thing. What Kate wanted from me was for me to meet her in laws for them to see she does not hate her family.

She agreed to meet Kate’s future MIL.

I joked that future MIL sounds a little insane and I agreed to help her because at the end of the day I never hated her and I don’t think she hated me neither. The fact we are not close does not mean we hate each other or want bad things to happen to the other one. Anyways, I went to meet Kate, her future husband and her MIL and FIL at a restaurant. They are very nice people and very warm.

It sounds like Kate has been spreading lies about her upbringing.

At some point MIL said something along the lines that she is happy to see that the abuse we suffered did not affect our sisterly bond. I was confused and asked what abuse is she talking about while Kate tried to change the subject. MIL says it’s ok, I have nothing to be ashamed of and that she knows from Kate our parents abused us while growing up. I clarified that this is not true, we were never abused by our parents or anyone in our family, we were raised in a very loving family. We were never hit or spanked no matter what we did, our parents are well off so we always had everything that we wanted, clothes, phones, laptops, cars etc.

Kate’s future MIL realized Kate lied.

MIL got very very angry. She apologized to me and started insulting my sister. She called her a liar, accused her of being manipulative and trying to insert herself into their family by being dishonest. What happens is that Kate accused our parents of many things that are not true.

Now Kate is the one who is furious.

Now Kate is accusing me of ruining her life. She says her engagement is over, the in laws hate her and her fiance does not trust her anymore. The thing is I don’t think I did anything wrong. I cannot sit and hear people blasting my parents for her lies and for things that never happened. But still, AITAH for telling the truth?

Kate shouldn’t have lied about her childhood, but I assume she did that as an excuse for why she’s no longer in contact with her family.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks that Kate was pretty stupid to lie.

However, it’s possible that Kate didn’t lie.

Another person thinks Kate might’ve been telling the truth.

Here’s the perspective of someone who grew up in an abusive household.

Everyone has a different experience growing up.

She needs to find out her half-sister’s side of the story.

Maybe they had totally different childhoods and she just doesn’t realize.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.