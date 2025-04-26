Her Husband Got Involved In A Family Situation That Didn’t Involve Him, So She Told Him To Mind His Own Business

Sometimes in life, it’s best to just keep your nose out of things that don’t directly concern you.

That’s your life lesson for the day, ladies and gents!

But I guess this guy didn’t get the memo…

Was his wife wrong for telling him to butt out?

Let’s see what she had to say…

AITA for telling my husband “this has nothing to do with you” ? “I (27F) and my husband (27M) just had an..argument? If you could call it that. So my brother just got a job and it’s great, except he just got thrown into single-fatherhood immediately after. He has a daughter, my niece, who is about 6 months old, and has no one to babysit her while he works as the mother suddenly isn’t in the picture. He called me, asking if I could watch the baby during the week while he works, only for a few weeks, since he knows I am a stay at home mom myself.

It’s complicated…

I would have said yes, but I can’t. I am pregnant and have 2 young kids of my own, one of which does school from home and I have to do it with her, which we are still getting the hang of because we just moved. By the time I’d be prepared for that he wouldn’t need the help anymore.

He asked if she knew anyone who could babysit.

He understood, and asked if I knew anyone personally who could help because he was out of people to ask and wanted to try and avoid daycares as he didn’t trust it. He said he would pay and cover everything but he just urgently needed someone and I said I’d ask around. I don’t really have friends and I don’t know many people in general as I’m very introverted, but my sister in law (25) lives with us, and was just telling me how she needed a job and needed money, so I proposed the idea to her.

Hey, why not?!?!

She immediately agreed, and so I put her and my brother in a group chat to talk, as well as brought my brother over to the house to have a face to face talk about it. Now they’re not strangers of course they’ve met before and all, so it wasn’t awkward. So they talked about the baby, what was needed, etc. My brother didn’t have a long term plan mapped out right then since everything was so abrupt, but my SIL was understanding and said she’d “be okay with whatever” and that was that. I’m not sure of other details as they text on their own and it isn’t really my deal, it was up to them, but ultimately it came down to my brother Ubering my SIL to his house early in the morning and then dropping her off at home, and seeing how things go, which she agreed to. Everything seemed fine until the day of, my husband came into our room and blindsided me with all these complaints on her behalf.

Uh oh…

He said my SIL had not eaten since the morning, that she wasn’t comfortable and she was tired and that she didn’t even need to be there because other people were home and could have watched the baby, and that they only gave her 100 dollars, etc. I was confused, because I spoke to my SIL while she was there to check on her and she said everything was fine. So I told him she didn’t say any of those things to me, and I asked her and she said she wasn’t complaining to him. I said to him bluntly “So she is not complaining, you are complaining FOR her” And he said “Yes.” I told him I was confused, because he was throwing it all at me as if it’s my responsibility, and that SIL and my brother are 2 adults who made their own deal, that was up to her and she agreed to it, nobody was forcing her.

Stay out of it, dude!

If she was uncomfortable or anything all she had to do was say it. He continued to repeat the complaints and said “Do I have to get involved” I told him the deal doesn’t involve him, or me for that matter, and I don’t understand why he’s the only one upset here when it has nothing to do with him. They are adults. He told me he “can’t even have a conversation” with me and left the room. I’m genuinely confused. Am I missing something here? My SIL is also confused as to why he even got worked up to begin with. AITA?”

That does sound confusing. He needs to stay out of it.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person asked a good question.

Another Reddit user chimed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

Here’s another reminder to MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.