A Bartender Got Fired For Drinking On The Job, Which He Didn’t Do, So He Told The Other Bartenders They Should Quit, Too

Drinking at work is rarely allowed, even when you work as a bartender.

What would you do if you made a shot that was non-alcoholic and drank it with a customer who asked you to, and then your new manager fired you for drinking at work?

That is what happened to the bartender in this story, so the other workers quit in solidarity because he told them they should, but now he thinks he might have caused too much trouble.

AITAH for letting my coworkers quit because I got fired? A regular offered me $100 to take a shot with him, he has been drinking at the bar I worked at for over 10 years, I worked there for 4 years.

Nothing wrong with that.

I made a shot with sour mix and cranberry to match the color of his so he thought I was taking one. I just want to make extra money. My manager happened to see this on the cameras.

Power-tripping managers are always awful.

There is a strict no drinking policy at this bar for bartenders on the clock, and it’s a new manager who is trying to show her authority so she made an example of me and fired me. There is no way to prove there wasn’t booze in my shot, I saw the footage and with the liquor gun we have right next to the pop gun there is no way to prove I didn’t put liquor in that shot.

At least this isn’t going to cause him any major problems.

I honestly don’t and didn’t care enough to argue with her about it. I’m about to start a new job since I graduate from school after this semester and am not to concerned about my future in bartending. I trained basically every new person at this bar, and I was honest with them that I was fired in our work group chat.

These people are loyal.

They all started saying if you got fired for that we don’t want to work here either. They were all saying bad things about the manager and how they want to screw the whole bar over by all quitting at the same time. I told them that our new manager is balls to the walls.

A fair warning.

I said I’m going to be just fine, but not to make my same mistake and drink ANYTHING out of a shot glass because she is that concerned about it. I also told them to think for themselves and do whatever they need to when it comes to their jobs.

He is understandably frustrated.

I then let my anger overtake me and I said “if you want to find a job where you don’t have to be constantly looking over your back and have to be worried about an insane manager, find different bartending and serving jobs. You’re all capable people that don’t deserve a psycho watching over you when you’ve put good time into a work place.” I basically contradicted myself.

Nah, he was just venting. The other workers can decide to do what is best for themselves.

I feel like I went over the top, my sister said I should’ve kept my mouth shut. But I explained the whole situation to the old manager, who taught me the “mix things together to look like booze so people don’t feel rejected when they buy you shots trick”.

The new manager is a little crazy, that’s for sure.

She thinks it’s crazy the new manager won’t trust me after training so many people in and my old manager loves me. My old manager quit because she was moving away with her fiancé, but she told the new manager that I was trustworthy and I thought the new manager would have some trust considering I was basically running the bar when she came in.

No way, he didn’t do anything wrong.

Whatever the case, AITAH for letting a lot of employees quit on my behalf? Because as of now 7/10 bartenders where I was fired from are planning a group quit. I don’t want the bar to close, but I want my manager to realize that she messed up… AITA?

Nope, the manager will hopefully learn a good lesson here, and that will help the bar in the long run.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this fun story.

Here is someone who thinks the manager was out to get him.

This commenter thinks the manager is getting what she deserves.

This commenter says they were all adults and made their own decisions.

These people all knew what they were doing.

This is apparently a well-known trick.

The manager made a mistake, and now she is going to pay for it.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a staff who was so angry at a new assistant manager that they banded together to get them fired.