Her Husband Makes Enough Money That She Doesn’t Need To Work, But She Doesn’t Want Him To Force Her To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom

Some women choose to focus on work and hire a nanny or babysitter to take care of their kids.

Other women are in a financial position where they don’t have to work, and they sometimes choose to stay at home with their kids.

Neither choice is wrong, but neither choice is right for everyone.

In today’s story, one career woman feels like her husband is forcing her to be a stay at home mom, and she is not happy about it.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITAH husband and MIL bullying me into being SAHM but I paid for our house My husband is rich. Like, makes $50,000 a month rich. We agreed on three things before our baby was born. If I covered the 20% down payment on our house he’d cover the monthly expenses including childcare. If I leave my (high paying) job after my mat leave was up my husband would support me focusing on building my consulting business which would give me more flexibility with our baby. We’d get a full time nanny so we could both work (and while WFH get to see the baby) and outside nanny hours we’d split childcare 50/50.

Her husband is slacking when it comes to helping with the baby.

The issue came up when now my husband refuses to lift a finger because he’s the “provider”. He won’t do any overnights even though baby takes bottles. I am exhausted and burnt out and feel like I got bait and switched. I tried to talk to him and he blew up at me calling me a princess and lazy.

Now her MIL and husband are both against her.

I guess he ran to his mom because I got a message the next morning saying I am putting the family in financial crisis if I don’t be a SAHM for at least the next couple months. AITAH to telling them no I will not be forced into being a SAHM?

Working on a consulting business is not the same as not working.

It seems that her husband forgot about their agreement.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

