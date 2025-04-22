Her Insensitive Boyfriend Made Rude Comments About Her On Her Birthday, But It Was All Part Of A Plan So She Wouldn’t Expect A Surprise Party

You know the bad thing about surprise birthday parties? The birthday boy or girl is often left feeling like the people who should remember their birthday completely forgot.

That is, of course, until everyone jumps out and yells surprise.

Sometimes the surprise isn’t worth the day of feeling forgotten, but in today’s story, it’s even worse.

One woman’s boyfriend really goes too far when it comes to making her feel bad on her birthday.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITAH for lashing out on my surprise birthday party? A little background about me, my sister passed away last year due to an accident (rip, g). It has been very hard on the family and me. I went to therapy ever since because she was my everything, my moral compass.

It seemed like her boyfriend forget her birthday.

So, a few days ago, it was birthday. I met my bf just as usual, thinking he would remember my birthday. But he didnt wish me or give me presents or anything. I found it funny, since i dont care about bdays or anything. so i jokingly said, ‘you dont the check the calendar everyday, do you?’ To which he responded angrily.

He said the worst thing possible.

Soon, it became a big fight, and at some point, he said- ‘you should end up like your sister’. I was shattered. He never say anything like that to me, or anyone. I got in to my car and drove to my house, crying.

She was understandably upset.

I called his friends and my friends, some of them didnt pick up and the ones that did was on his side, saying he was just angry, he would apologize blah blah. At this point i am bawling my eyes out in my room, not knowing what to do. So a few hours later, my friend calls me and asked me to come to her house. I didnt wanted to but i went there anyways.

She wasn’t expecting this!

As soon as i opened the door, they scream ‘happy birthday’ and stuff. They had decorated the whole terrace with my photos. I wanted to be happy, but any one could tell that i spent the last few hours crying because of my puffy eyes. My bf walks up to me, with a big smile on his face, hugs me and announced to everyone how he caught me off guard. he said it was his plan to make me feel bad all day so he could surprise me like that. (everyone was on board with his plan thats why they picked his side)

She was not in the mood for a party.

He even talked about the comment he made about my sister. I threw the cake to the ground and left the place at once. I could hear the murmuring but i was too upset to reply I couldnt think straight, these were the same people who saw me last year, at my lowest point. people who know that i went through intense therapy.

Her friends think she overreacted.

Why would they do this to me? Even if they didnt know the sister comment wasnt in the plan, why would they take his side? I havent responded to any text or calls. i know what i did was right, if anything i was under reacting. but i got told by a bunch of my friends that i was overreacting and was bring ungrateful AITAH for doing that?

This is why I hate surprise parties.

It’s not fun to think everyone forgot about you all day just so they can surprise you later.

It’s pretty messed up, actually, but this is even more messed up.

Her boyfriend took it too far.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s the perspective of someone else who lost their sister.

Her boyfriend was cruel.

She needs to dump her boyfriend.

You don’t have to make a person feel bad to throw a surprise party.

She needs to find different friends.

It’s never okay to be cruel to your friends.

This is a big ol’ yikes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.