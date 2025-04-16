Her Mom Kicked Her Out Of The House When She Was Young, But Now That Her Mom Has Alzheimer’s She Still Doesn’t Want To See Her

Relationships between parents and children are rarely easy.

AITA for refusing to see my mother now that she is showing signs of Alzheimer’s? “I (25F) haven’t seen my mother (65F) in four years, ever since she kicked me out of the house. We had a good relationship when I was a child, but things changed when I stopped going out of my way to please her.

When I stopped sharing my life with her, she began spreading my personal matters to the whole family—and when she ran out of things to tell, she started making up lies. She told people my boyfriend was abusive, that I was pregnant, that I had failed my college courses. At home, nothing I did was ever good enough. If I cooked, she complained that I hadn’t done the dishes. If I washed the dishes, she said I hadn’t dried them. If I dried and put everything away, she found something else—two drops of water in the sink, something slightly out of place. “You never do anything right.” I avoided leaving my room because, whenever I did, she would follow me just to find something to criticize.

Then one day, I came home, and she just asked, “What are you doing here?” and told me to leave. So I did. I left with just a backpack of clothes, no job, in the middle of a pandemic. I moved in with my boyfriend, had to drop out of my dream college program, and took a full-time job. Over time, I got a degree in another field that gave me more flexibility, got a job at a multinational company, and by the end of the year, I’ll be marrying the man I love—the same boyfriend who took me in back then.

Since then, I’ve cut off contact with my mother’s side of the family and have only spoken to my mother three times: Right after I left home, when she asked if I wanted to come back to get a coat (I refused, since before that, she had made it very clear that she didn’t want me there). When I confronted her about the child support my father had been paying in my name. In my country, child support is paid until the child turns 24 if they are still in college. When I left home, I filed a request to have the payments sent directly to me, but due to the pandemic, the process took too long, and I had to drop out of my first college program. She never gave me the money she had received in my name, but I also didn’t want to fight her in court over it. Recently, when she suddenly started calling and texting me nonstop to ask how I was doing. I replied saying I was fine and asked why she was suddenly worried, but she never answered.

Yesterday, on my birthday, I got a message from my brother, who lives in another country and whom I was never close to, saying that our mother has been showing signs of Alzheimer’s and spends all day asking about me. My father also asked me to reply to my brother. I know they’re going to pressure me to see her, and just the thought of it makes me extremely anxious. But at the same time, I can’t shake the guilt—after all, she’s sick now. AITA for not wanting to see her?”

