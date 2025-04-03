Her Mom Was Very Excited To Become A Grandmother, But When The Baby Arrived She Immediately Started Being Too Much

A lot of parents get extremely excited to be involved in the lives of their grandchildren, but how much is too much?

That’s the question at the center of this story.

One new mom is fed up with how much her mother wants to be involved as a grandmother. She really wishes she’d back off, but she also doesn’t want to hurt her mother’s feelings.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not giving my mom a “grandmother experience” with my baby? I (27F) had my first baby six months ago, and my mom (52F) has been over the top obsessed with being a grandmother. I expected her to be excited, but I didn’t realize she saw this as her big life event.

First, a little bit of background.

Before my son was even born, she started acting like she was gearing up to raise him alongside me. She set up a full nursery at her house, kept talking about all the weekends he’d be spending with her, and told me she planned to be there for all the firsts. It was weird, but I brushed it off as excitement.

But it gets more intense:

Then he was born, and it got worse. She constantly criticizes everything I do. If I let him nap in my arms, I’m spoiling him, if I don’t bring him over enough, I’m keeping him from her. She’s started showing up unannounced, and if I don’t let her take the baby alone, she acts hurt, like I don’t trust her.

Then a seemingly innocuous interaction lit a spark:

The final straw was last week at a family gathering. I was holding my son when she suddenly reached for him and tried to take him out of my arms, saying I needed a break. I pulled back and told her, “I don’t need a break, Mom. I’ve got it.” She looked stunned and barely spoke to me for the rest of the night.

And now it’s just a whole thing:

Later, she sent me this long message about how I’m denying her the grandmother experience and treating her like a stranger. Now my dad and siblings are saying I should let her be more involved because she just loves him so much. I dont want to shut her out, but I also dont want to feel like I have to share my baby and being constantly criticized. Am I being too harsh? AITA?

This grandmother is too much!

Let’s go to the comments on Reddit:

Her idea of being a grandma is not reality.

There’s a balance to be struck:

It’s not ultimately her call to make:

Step up, sibs.



Here’s hoping they can find a calm way to keep everybody co-existing.

