Her Mother-In-Law Secretly Gave Her Baby Her First Haircut, So Now She Never Wants To See Her Mother-In-Law Again

There are a lot of firsts that are quite important for parents to be there to experience in their children’s lives, such a first word, first step and first haircut.

In today’s story, one woman misses out on experiencing her baby’s first haircut because of her mother-in-law, and she’s not sure if she can ever forgive her.

AITAH for packing bags and leaving MILs house with baby Arrived at MILs house last night (flew ~7000 miles) and less than 15 hours later I packed our bags and left. We woke up this morning to find our 20 month old daughter’s hair cut (first hair cut). I told her how upset I was as that’s a first I can never get back. SO also furious and was shouting – I don’t condone this but I understand.

We are now staying at a hotel. She was meant to come on holiday with us for a week next week, but at this point I’m cancelling her ticket and we’re done. SO text her 10 hours ago and no reply, no trying to meet up, nothing. I feel justified in saying I’m done forever (this is not the first boundary cross) but feel like maybe I’m a bit dramatic as I know it’s hair that grows back. AITAH?

