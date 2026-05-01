Annoying Driver Tried To Cut Through Traffic Around Road Construction, But Other Drivers Blocked The Move

Imagine encountering road construction while you’re driving. If one driver tried to drive in a construction lane to skip the wait, would you mind your own business or try to stop him?

In this story, one man is in this situation while he’s driving with his family, and he’s inspired by one semi truck driver’s actions to try to stop an annoying car from jumping the line.

Let’s read all about it.

Try to bypass the lineup for road construction. Get cut-off and harassed as long as I can. So yesterday my family and I (wife and daughter) were headed out for a day hike in the mountains. Inevitably since I live in Canada and it’s in the 3 month gap we have for road construction one of the lanes was shut down so they could patch said road. The problem was that where they were doing the repair was near a roadside pullout/viewpoint (Canadian Rockies so the viewpoints are legitimately awesome) so they had to have the sign that tells you to get the heck into 1 lane and then nothing for about 500m and then 500m of pullout and then another 500m before they decided it would be a good idea to put up another barricade (In total this is a little less than a mile for you ‘muricans) the gap was to maintain access for the pullout.

Uh-oh!

Everything is going well. I’m annoyed by the backup of people rubbernecking and slowing down to 30km/hr instead of the 70km/hr speed limit however everyone is doing their thing in the lane. And then the inevitable happened. Some jerk decides his time is more important than the 80 other people in line and whips into the construction lane and floors it with the intention of passing everyone and cutting someone off right before the construction.

One driver was determined to stop the car.

Fortunately a semi truck driver farther ahead of me who had more time to react decided to get petty and immediately pulled right into the middle of the 2 lanes to prevent the guy from his final destination. However this pretty much started a flood of copycats where people decided that if 1 guy did it they were going to do it too. Which was promptly stopped when a semi driver behind me did the same as the one in front of me.

Talk about chaos!

This is where it started to break down. Because the semi in the front of the line was already passed the roadside pullout he was bulletproof in the sense that someone would literally have to drive into a mountain lake to pass him. The semi behind however was in front of it and as soon as he reached that point these idiots started whipping around him in that lane. The 2 lane highway is essentially a 4 lane highway for about 500m along this pullout so now instead of having 1 nice line of traffic we have 4 lanes trying to merge into 1. Naturally this causes chaos and slows everything down but fortunately people realized it was a dumb idea and stopped passing so everything behind semi#2 was back down to 1 lane as it should have been.

Time to be a hero!

Eventually I pass the pullout and lo and behold here comes the straggling idiot. He whips out and guns it down the second lane and there’s nothing the semi behind me could do. But wait…… I’m passed the pullout now….. I CAN BE THE HERO THIS TIME.

It works!

So naturally I do what any annoyed person would do. I pull all the way into the other lane but don’t speed up. Thus keeping my spot in line and also preventing this moron from screwing everyone over. Eventually I get all the way to the barricade and the guy beside/behind me lets me back in and the jerk waits for about 6 bumper to bumper cars to pass all flipping him off. BUT IT’S NOT OVER YET KIDS!!

The drama continues!

The second we clear the construction I’m fairly certain I know what’s going to happen. So I plan ahead. Sure enough I start getting up to speed and the jerk cuts into the other lane and floors it….. so I calmly and slowly change lanes to cut him off…. and go 10 under the speedlimit to tick him off. Eventually a gap in traffic comes and he cuts back into the other lane to try and pass me….. NOPE. My car’s faster so I punch it a little bit and start to pass the car in front of him.

It’s not over.

I get past the car and he whips in behind me cuz MOAR FASTER. NOPE. I proceed to slow down to 10 under the speed limit and cause him and myself to get passed by another 5-10 cars before he can get into the fast lane and have me do the same thing. Fortunately most of the people who were passing us were already mad at this guy for whipping out into the construction lane so I was able to do this for about 45 minutes with assistance from the vehicles he passed until he took his exit and I resumed driving normally.

The whole saga didn’t actually last very long.

I tried to stare him down when he was passing me but he apparently knew what he had done and why I did what I did so he didn’t look over. Petty justice was served. (Petty because it’s still a highway and I cost him maybe 5-15 minutes. I hope he was late because of it.)

I’m just glad nobody got hurt. Road rage and drivers who think they’re above the rules can be really dangerous.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person does something similar.

Another person likes the revenge.

Road construction can be so annoying!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.