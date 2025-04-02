Her Mother Invited Her Cheating Ex Boyfriend To Her Birthday Party, So She Cancelled The Entire Party

Birthday parties can be a lot of fun, especially if you can have all your friends and family over to celebrate together.

What would you do if you were planning a party for your birthday but your mom invited your ex boyfriend who you don’t get along with?

That is what happened to the birthday girl in this story, and her mom thinks she’s being too dramatic about it.

Let’s read the story.

AITAH for canceling my birthday party after my mom invited my ex? So, I (19F) planned a small birthday party with my close friends and family. Everything was set until I found out my mom invited my ex—the same ex who cheated on me AND lied about it.

No, he’s not. They broke up.

When I confronted her, she said, “Oh, but they’re still part of the family!” …MA’AM, THIS IS NOT A SOAP OPERA. I got so mad that I just canceled the whole party and told everyone to forget about it.

She is the one who was out of line.

Now my mom is acting like I’m the dramatic one and says I “ruined the celebration over something small.” So… AITAH for refusing to spend my birthday with a cheater because my mom refuses to cut ties? AITAH?

No way, it is not mom’s place to invite anyone (unless she is planning the party), much less her ex.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit say.

This person would have waited for the ex to show up, then kick him out.

It is good she stood up for herself.

This is the way.

Yup, mom can hang out with the ex if she wants.

This person says that mom overstepped.

Mom is way out of line here.

