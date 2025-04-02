April 1, 2025 at 8:22 pm

Her Mother Invited Her Cheating Ex Boyfriend To Her Birthday Party, So She Cancelled The Entire Party

by Michael Levanduski

sad woman looking at a present

Shutterstock/Reddit

Birthday parties can be a lot of fun, especially if you can have all your friends and family over to celebrate together.

What would you do if you were planning a party for your birthday but your mom invited your ex boyfriend who you don’t get along with?

That is what happened to the birthday girl in this story, and her mom thinks she’s being too dramatic about it.

Let’s read the story.

AITAH for canceling my birthday party after my mom invited my ex?

So, I (19F) planned a small birthday party with my close friends and family.

Everything was set until I found out my mom invited my ex—the same ex who cheated on me AND lied about it.

No, he’s not. They broke up.

When I confronted her, she said, “Oh, but they’re still part of the family!”

…MA’AM, THIS IS NOT A SOAP OPERA.

I got so mad that I just canceled the whole party and told everyone to forget about it.

She is the one who was out of line.

Now my mom is acting like I’m the dramatic one and says I “ruined the celebration over something small.”

So… AITAH for refusing to spend my birthday with a cheater because my mom refuses to cut ties?

AITAH?

No way, it is not mom’s place to invite anyone (unless she is planning the party), much less her ex.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit say.

This person would have waited for the ex to show up, then kick him out.

comment 5 54 Her Mother Invited Her Cheating Ex Boyfriend To Her Birthday Party, So She Cancelled The Entire Party

It is good she stood up for herself.

comment 4 55 Her Mother Invited Her Cheating Ex Boyfriend To Her Birthday Party, So She Cancelled The Entire Party

This is the way.

comment 3 56 Her Mother Invited Her Cheating Ex Boyfriend To Her Birthday Party, So She Cancelled The Entire Party

Yup, mom can hang out with the ex if she wants.

comment 2 56 Her Mother Invited Her Cheating Ex Boyfriend To Her Birthday Party, So She Cancelled The Entire Party

This person says that mom overstepped.

comment 1 56 Her Mother Invited Her Cheating Ex Boyfriend To Her Birthday Party, So She Cancelled The Entire Party

Mom is way out of line here.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter