Her Neighbor Is Furious She Leaves Her House In The Early Hours, But She Can’t Control Her Garage Door Noise

AITA for waking my neighbor up several times a week with my garage door?

I’d lived in my house for several years before the house my neighbor lives in even existed. He built the house on the lot right next to mine and chose to make the room that is 6 feet away from my carport his master bedroom. He was active in monitoring his house’s progress during its construction, so he definitely was aware of my house’s layout.

I’m a bit of a night owl. Several times a week I’ll leave to do some grocery shopping or pick up food anywhere between midnight and 3am. My car is not exceptionally loud–it’s a standard 2006 Camry, and the motor that runs my garage door is not exceptionally loud either. It’s just a standard garage door motor. I don’t turn on my radio until I’ve left my driveway, and even then, not loud enough that anyone outside the car could hear. I don’t slam my car door when entering or leaving. All I do is open my garage door, enter my car as quietly as I can, pull out, close the garage door, and then do the reverse when I come back home.

He’s come to my house and knocked on my door to complain many times now, saying I’m being incredibly rude and that I need to stop waking him up by coming and going in the middle of the night. I refuse to change my habits. He’s the one who chose to put his master bedroom right next to my driveway and I should have the freedom to come and go from my house as I please. He’s getting increasingly irate and has begun putting letters in my mailbox threatening that he’ll go to the HOA about noise complaints, but I know the HOA by-laws and he’s just blowing smoke. AITA?

