Her New Neighbor Started Threatening Her For Not Complying With Their Request Immediately, So Now She Doesn’t Want To Comply At All

Security cameras are supposed to deter malicious behavior.

This woman shares that her neighbor asked her to move her Ring camera.

She had every intention of complying until they started threatening her.

Now, she doesn’t want to move the camera at all.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for refusing to move my ring camera after neighbor confronted me? I (25F) have lived in my apartment complex for a few years. I have always had a ring camera for security reasons. It’s also to avoid package theft because it happens pretty often where I live.

This woman’s new neighbor asked her to move her camera.

My ring camera is attached to my door and faces my neighbors door across the hall. It’s about 3 or so feet away. Recently, a new neighbor moved in, and they knocked on my door. They asked if I could move my camera, or turn off the motion activated sensor because it makes them uncomfortable that it faces their apartment door.

She ordered a new mount, intending to move the camera.

I had no problem with this. So I ordered a mount to place slightly to the side of my door so it’s not a full view of their unit for their peace of mind. However, I think they assumed I brushed them off because I didn’t fix it the next day after asking me.

Her neighbor started threatening her.

As a result, they’ve begun walking up to my camera multiple times a day. They were leaving somewhat threatening messages into my camera. They said things like, “You don’t want this to become a problem.” Or “Your liability is going to become my liability.” I don’t know what they mean by that.

So, now she doesn’t want to move it.

Now, I don’t want to move my camera at all since they’re trying to intimidate me. It makes me feel uncomfortable. WIBTA if I don’t move my camera anymore since they’re trying to intimidate me? By the way, ring cameras are not prohibited in my complex and plenty of neighbors have them throughout the community.

It’s too bad she didn’t tell them she was going to move it, but considering the threats, I wouldn’t want to move it now either.

