Her Prized Teddy Bear Went Missing From Her Hotel Room, And Now She Wants A Full Refund For Her Stay

I’m a huge sucker for all the sentimental things in my life, so I can completely sympathize with what this woman is going through.

Here’s the deal: she wants her teddy bear back and she’s not backing down.

Is she acting like a jerk?

Read her story, and YOU be the judge.

AITA for wanting a full refund after my teddy bear went missing from my hotel room? “I (20F) am on vacation and brought a stuffed animal with me, a Jellycat teddy bear that my stepdad got me ages ago. It’s really sentimental, and while I usually sleep with a different stuffed animal at home, I always bring this bear when I travel because I can’t sleep without one. It’s my “travel bear.”

Oh, no!

I left the hotel (update: it’s a mega corporation) for the day and made sure my bear was in the bed. When I got back, housekeeping had come through, made the bed… and the bear was gone. I immediately started searching, checked the sheets, under the bed, my suitcase, every corner of the room, twice. Then twice again! Nothing.

The front desk wasn’t very helpful.

I went to the front desk and told them what happened. But no one found anything. And supposedly the cleaner left for the day. I’m convinced it was stolen or accidentally thrown away, and I feel devastated because this bear isn’t just some random toy! It has deep sentimental value.

She’s putting her foot down about this.

I feel like the hotel should take responsibility for this. I don’t feel comfortable staying somewhere my belongings aren’t safe, and I want a full refund for my stay. Some of my friends think I’m overreacting, but I don’t know i’m down about it. AITA for wanting my money back?”

A full refund may be unreasonable, but the hotel should do something to make this right.

Her teddy bear is missing…and she’s not messing around.

