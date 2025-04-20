Her Roommate Started Using A Kitchen Drawer To Store Her Haircare Product, But Asking Her To Stop Caused Tension Between Them

When you live with other people, you will undoubtedly find that some of their habits are somewhat annoying.

What would you do if your roommate started using one of the kitchen drawers to keep her hair products in?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she asked her roommate to not leave them in the kitchen and now there is a lot of tension.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my roommate to stop keeping her hair stuff in the kitchen drawer? I (28F) live with my roommate Mel (29F). We’ve lived together for almost a year and overall it’s been fine—different work schedules, different lifestyles, but nothing unmanageable. I work nights at a hospital, she does freelance design stuff from home. The issue is… the kitchen. Specifically, this one drawer by the sink.

Weird, but no big deal.

At some point, Mel started keeping her hair stuff in there—brush, clips, dry shampoo, one of those wide paddle brushes that somehow always has a strand or two of hair stuck in it. It’s not gross gross, but it’s weird, right? A hairbrush next to the dish towels? At first I ignored it. Like, whatever, maybe she just set it there temporarily. But it’s been months.

So, her hair stuff is in with bottle openers?

I finally said something last week when I went to grab a bottle opener and pulled out a hair tie instead. I made a kind of dumb joke, like “Did your scalp move into the silverware drawer?” and she laughed. I followed up with a, “Hey, seriously though, could you keep that stuff in the bathroom?” and she didn’t really say anything back. Next day—drawer’s still got the brush in it. I put it on the bathroom sink. That night she texts me (I was at work): Mel: “Please don’t move my things around. That drawer’s where I get ready in the morning bc the light’s better.” Me: “I get that, but it’s still the kitchen. It kind of squicks me out when I’m eating toast next to hair product.” Mel: “K.”

There is definitely some tension here.

So yeah. Things have been… weird since. She still uses the drawer but moved the brush. Now it’s just like, hair ties and her little bag of bobby pins. And I know this is petty, but she also unplugged the coffee maker I always leave on (not sure if it’s connected but it feels connected). I get that she’s used to her routine.

I wonder if there is some way to compromise.

I also get skeeved out seeing personal grooming stuff where food lives. But now I’m second guessing—like, did I make it a bigger deal than it was? Was I wrong for asking her to keep her hair stuff out of the kitchen drawer? AITA?

This is a pretty minor thing, but hopefully a compromise can be made.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Not a bad suggestion.

Yes, a junk drawer might be ok. Maybe.

This former restaurant worker agrees.

This might be a good solution.

This person says it is weird and gross.

This is kind of gross.

She should have just accepted the request.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.