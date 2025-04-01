Her Stepmom Keeps Trying To Erase Her Actual Mom From Her Life, So This Woman Got Her Revenge In Front Of Family

Mothers hold a special place in their daughters’ hearts.

This woman has been trying to keep her late mom’s memory alive, but her stepmom keeps making insensitive comments about her.

One day, she was brutally honest with her stepmom in front of the entire family. Were her comments insensitive or justified?

Read below for the full story.

AITAH for embarrassing my stepmom at dinner after she tried to “teach me a lesson” about my real mom? I (18F) live with my dad and my stepmom (43F). My mom passed away when I was 10, and it’s still a sensitive subject for me. My stepmom came into the picture a couple of years later, and while we’re civil, we’re definitely not close.

This woman’s stepmom keeps trying to compete with her late mom.

She’s always had this weird vibe, like she’s trying to compete with my mom. I feel that even though my mom isn’t here. She gets snippy when I talk about my mom or wear anything that belonged to her. Just like my mom’s old necklace that I wear basically every day.

She said something about her mom at dinner.

A few nights ago, we were out for dinner with my dad, stepmom, and her parents. Her mom asked about the necklace. And I said, “It was my mom’s. She gave it to me before she passed. I wear it every day.”

Her stepmom immediately made an insensitive comment.

Stepmom immediately cut in. She said, “Well, technically I’m your mom now. I’ve done more mothering in the last 8 years than she did in 10.” I swear the whole table went silent.

So she quipped something no one expected.

I just laughed and said, “Yeah, you’ve been amazing. If you think being a mom is about trying to erase the actual one.” She looked like she’d been slapped. Her mom gasped.

She was tired of her stepmom’s comments.

My dad told me to apologize. But I refused. I said I was tired of her acting like my mom never existed, and I wasn’t going to play along anymore.

Her dad asked her to be the bigger person.

Now, my stepmom is barely speaking to me. And my dad says I “need to be the bigger person.” Because “she’s just trying to connect.” But to me, that didn’t feel like connection. That felt like erasure. AITA for calling her out in front of everyone?

Never disrespect the memory of someone’s deceased parent.

