Her Stepmom Was Horrible To Her Growing Up, So She Refused To Invite Her To Her Wedding Despite Her Dad’s Pleas

It can be a nightmare having a stepmom who hates you.

This woman explains that her stepmom had been horrible to her growing up, so she decided not to invite her stepmom to her wedding.

Her dad is trying to get her to change her mind, but she really doesn’t want her stepmom at her wedding. Should she invite her anyway?

Aitah for refusing to invite my step mom to my wedding I (27F) am getting married in October. Invitations went out, and my dad called. He told me I forgot to put my stepmom’s name on their invitation. The thing is, I didn’t forget.

My stepmom hated me from the start. She’s been refusing to acknowledge me. She was also talking over me and doing other rude things. But when she found out she was infertile, a light flipped.

All of a sudden, instead of 50/50 custody, my dad wanted 100%. I obviously refused. Then, she begged me to change my name to her dream baby name. But I couldn’t forget her saying I was fat because I had my shoulders out.

I cut contact with my dad in college. It was after he said he hoped my mom died so I would crawl back to them. We reconnected when I was 24, after he got therapy, but he would not give up, saying my stepmom loves me.

I told him she was not invited. He was livid. He started calling me a jerk and a classic brat. He insisted I needed therapy. He said that he would not come, unless she came.

I hung up. My stepmom won’t stop calling me and posting sob stories on social media. I am sick of this, and I don’t understand why he won’t just come to the ceremony. So, AITAH?

Sorry, no evil stepmother is allowed at the wedding.

