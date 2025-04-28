His Boyfriend Superglued Her Electronic Piano And Then Poured Hot Water On Her Hands When They Got Stuck

It’s okay to have a different sense of humor than your partner.

AITAH for leaving my boyfriend after he played a prank on me?

Me and my ex boyfriend have been together for 1 year and 3 months. Stuff had been going well until a couple days ago, when he decided to play a sick prank on me. I play an electronic piano and had a $1000 dollar one sitting in my living room. A couple days ago while I was playing, I felt ill and needed to use the bathroom urgently.

I came back 4 minutes later and continued, until I realized he put super glue on some of the keys. My hands got stuck and I panicked and called him. He walked into the room laughing with his phone out recording. After 5 minutes of us yelling at each other, he went to the bathroom and came back with warm water to free me and spilled it all over the keys, frying it. I ran into the room and cried afterwards.

My fingers still have blisters from this. I broke up with him the morning after and kicked him right out. He keeps trying to call me to apologize but I keep declining and might just block him. Also he posted the video online, even though I told him NOT to.

