His Brother-in-Law Left Town And Asked Him To Move In With His Sister, But His Whole Family’s Mad He Said No

When his brother-in-law announced plans to leave town for possibly over a year, this husband was asked to move in with his sister to keep her company.

The catch?

She’s emotionally draining, constantly fighting with her partner, and not someone he—or his wife—feels comfortable around.

Saying no felt like the obvious choice…until the family backlash began.

AITA to not want to live with my sister with my wife My sister and their partner, have been together for more then 6 years now and they have had arguments after arguments in their daily day to day lives. My sister would call me whenever she does get in an argument to rant all the time whether is be about the food or not able to do something for him. My brother in law is not a bad guy it’s just he’s been raised very traditionally men take care of the expenses while women take care of the house. I don’t agree with this backwards thinking but you can’t teach a dog new tricks. I moved near my sister when I got married, new city new things to explore so my partner and I thought it was good idea to be close to family.

Everything is going okay for almost a year until at the end of the year all the family went back to your home country for a wedding. Most of us returned and my brother in law went for pilgrimage afterwards with his brothers, who also attended the wedding, then went traveling back to their home town. Once my brother in law came back, he was acting very strange like super depressed, can’t talk properly, doesn’t eat, and then he says to my sister he doesn’t want to live in this city he wants to move back to his home town. My brother in law asked me to live with my sister with my wife while he’s away. And I said no, I’m not gonna do that.

Let me give you some context, I love my sister but from afar, she’s very draining and I can’t be myself around her neither can’t my partner. We always have to tiptoe around my sister and brother in law because of the age difference and different mentality we have. When we get together once a week sure easily doable. But spending 6 months to potentially 1.5 years I don’t think I can do that. I genuinely don’t know what to do it’s been weeks since I said no, and everyone from my parents to my brother saying you have to live with her, but it’s easy for them since they are not living with her.

My wife and I are very happy together, but this situation is pulling us apart she says that maybe she can but if she can’t she’ll move back to her home town for a bit. Neither of us want that. I want to fix and help everyone but I genuinely don’t know what to do.

Most people think he is NTA.

This person has some solid advice.

But this person turns it around and thinks he is being a jerk.

