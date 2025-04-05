His College Staff Kept Throwing Shade On His Course And Complaining About All The Paperwork They Had To Do, But That Was Before He Decided To Give Them Even More Work By Paying His Tuition In Nickels

Petty revenge can come in all shapes and sizes, but this time, it came in nickels.

This is because a student got so frustrated with his college staff’s unhelpfulness that he decided to teach one a lesson in patience.

Let’s read the story.

Paid college tuition in nickels This was 100% me being petty. Here’s why. I went to a community college for a while, and as part of my degree plan/pathway to transfer to the university I was going to, I needed a specific class. But the community college I went to didn’t offer it – another community college in the same district did, though.

But there was an issue.

The problem was my scholarship didn’t cover it upfront, so I had to pay the tuition for the one class and get reimbursed later. So I went to go enroll in the class, because it was such an obscure class, I had to go deal with it in person. They made you go through several steps, so you had to see an advisor, then they would tell you whether you were doing the right thing for your degree plan.

He has some strong feelings about the advisor.

This advisor was a moron. I actually wondered if she could even feed herself with a spoon without putting her own eye out.

Ouch. But does he have a point?

After she finally was able to locate the course, which took some difficulty since she kept looking it up in the wrong area, her response when she pulled it up on the computer was: “Why do you want to take that class? That looks hard.” Even though I had already explained twice what I was doing and why. After some completely unnecessary haggling, she signed off on me being able to enroll.

Little did he know that the advisor had “a cousin”.

So after that I just needed to visit the cashier and pay. But the cashier was every bit as stupid as the advisor, possibly even more so. When I explained that I was paying for one single course, she tried to tell me that I needed to be enrolled full time, and that she couldn’t do anything. I had to go get an actual note from the advisor that gave me an override, even though it wasn’t necessary, to let me give them actual money. When I got back to the cashier, she looked at the paperwork and seemed very upset, apparently, I was making her have to do things, like her job.

Things soon reached a boiling point.

She said that I should change my major because having to do the extra work on her end was too hard and she didn’t feel like doing it. Thank you unsolicited opinion. She then told me they couldn’t accept payment that day for some made up reason, and I had to come back the next day.

This added to his frustration, and he had a mischievous idea.

After that I decided I was going to annoy her. So in the morning I went to my bank and got the entire tuition in nickels. It was like $300 roughly. Then I proudly walked into the cashier’s office, with a box full of nickels that I had gotten about halfway through unwrapping. The cashier was there and said she could take my money now.

She was in for an unpleasant morning.

So I picked up the box of nickels and said it was all there. The look on her face was priceless. If you could capture equal parts of anger, disgust, irritation, sadness and despair wash over her about 2 seconds after her smug look when I first walked up, it would have been a work of art. I had to wait around while she counted the nickels and it was worth it.

Once she finished I got my receipt and left her wondering what she was going to do with all of those nickels. So that was my petty revenge story. Worth it.

He raised the bar on what a tedious task looks like for them.

Filling out paperwork doesn’t sound so terrible now.

Let’s see what Reddit has to comment about this story.

It was.

Someone shares a similar story.

Yup!

Another story.

Dammit, Cindy!

Maybe he had a trolley.

He didn’t have any spare patience, so he paid in nickels.

That is pretty petty.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.