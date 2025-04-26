His Disabled Neighbor Wants To Get A Dog And Have Him Walk It, But He Doesn’t Want The Responsibility

Sometimes neighbors need help, but most of the time it’s brief and doesn’t interfere with your life.

But sometimes it does and you don’t know how to deal with it.

See why that happened in this story.

AITA My neighbor wants me to walk her dog I Live in the countryside, a tiny village in one of those houses that are sick to your neighbors. Me and my wife work from home and pretty much enjoy staying indoors most of the time. My neighbor is disabled. She has a lung disease that she can’t move much without losing all her breath.

This has led to some problems.

She stays at home all the time and rarely goes out and hen she does, she drives. I try to help her around when it’s something urgent or a one time deal. Last time I went to her place for an Uno game and got stuck there for 5 hours. Last year she mentioned she got well enough that she could again have a dog. She had two cats and used to be a dog trainer for the army. I normally just like to stay quiet and hang out with my wife. We watch movies, I cook and we play games. Recently she started to ask me if I was going out for walks or not, that I should because it’s healthy and so on. She is not wrong there, but normally I just forget to go out.

This is where it gets awkward.

She has been asking if I wouldn’t want to take her dog out. I like dogs, but not really interested in her dog. Its a tiny one, don’t remember the breed. I don’t really want to walk her dog. She requires medical attention daily, so she does have nurses coming everyday and they sometimes take her dog out for a bit. I’m pretty sure if I do it once she will want it to become a regular thing. I avoid answering her or simply forget about it, because I’m forgetful. But AITA for not helping her?

