His Friends Chose To Remain Friends With His Cheating Ex-Wife, So He Felt Betrayed All Over Again

Losing mutual friends is part of breaking up.

This man left his cheating wife, but their mutual friends chose to remain friends with both of them.

This upset him, but he’s not sure what to do about it.

Read the story below and share your thoughts.

AITAH for being upset that my friends are maintaining friendships with my spouse who cheated? I (37M) discovered my wife (33F) was having an affair with a coworker last October. This was devastating to uncover. We had been together for close to seven years, and we’re married for around a year. We’re actively trying to have a child last year.

This man’s cheating wife blamed his sobriety for cheating.

I confronted her about the situation. She told me she was going to stop the affair as soon as we got pregnant, but she was never going to come forward about what had happened. She put the blame for her infidelity on my sobriety. I went into recovery from alcohol over a year prior to the affair.

He was devastated, and he left.

It was such an infuriating scapegoat for her behavior. She refused to take accountability for her actions and decided to blame me. It was beyond upsetting. I moved out and started rebuilding again.

His friends chose to remain friends with both of them.

And by all accounts, everything is going very well. I managed to land on my feet which feels pretty great. But there is something that continues to bother me. Many of my friends have taken the position of remaining friends with both of us.

He introduced his ex-wife to his friend group.

I introduced my ex to my core friend group that I have known for a while. That’s back when we had started dating. Over the course of our relationship, she had become good friends with them as well.

They didn’t like what she did, but still wanted to be friends with her.

Many of them have said they are upset by what she did. But what happened is between the two of us, so they are going to be friends with both of us.

He felt hurt.

I’ve communicated many times since the split that this position is hurtful to me. It makes me feel like they are willing to simply look past what happened as if it’s acceptable in some ways. I want to move on without having her attached to my life or social circle, and it makes me feel terrible that this just doesn’t seem possible because of the position my friends have taken.

He’s contemplating leaving his friend group.

When I communicate this, the message tends to get back to my ex. She, in turn, gets upset that I’m talking about her when all I’m doing is expressing feelings. It makes me want to distance myself.

It really would be awkward to have friends who are still friends with your ex.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

You don’t have to have too many friends, says this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Now you know what kind of friends they are.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.